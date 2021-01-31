Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal said he’s happy for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for leading his new squad to Super Bowl LV in his first year with the team. In an interview with TMZ Sports, O’Neal said he loves the fact that Brady showed his old team, the New England Patriots, that he can make it to the Super Bowl despite his age. O’Neal is convinced that the Patriots dumped Brady at the end of his 20-year run with the team due to his age. As a free agent, Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers, who made it to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2002.

"Then he goes to another city, promises them a Super Bowl, and delivers??? Wooo!!!" O’Neal said. In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in the regular season.

Shaq also counseled Fournette

According to O’Neal, he personally counseled Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette after the Jacksonville Jaguars cut him in August. The Jaguars parted ways with Fournette, their fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, after three years with the team. In his conversation with Fournette, O’Neal told him to keep his head high. When Fournette signed with the Buccaneers, the former basketball told him that this is his chance to “let everybody know they were wrong about you.” Fournette signed with the Buccaneers despite knowing that he would play behind No.

1 rusher Ronald Jones. But Fournette stepped up when mattered most, especially in the postseason where he carried the ball 48 times for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He has also given Brady another target as he caught 14 passes for 102 yards and a score in the postseason.

Shaq wants old vs new showdown

In Super Bowl LV, Brady and the Buccaneers will go up against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and their young superstar Patrick Mahomes.

According to Shaq, he likes to see the old guy go up against the young gun in a championship game. He’s interested to see if Brady will continue to dominate or if Mahomes will show that it’s his time to shine. Shaq is also busy heading into Super Bowl LI as he’s slated to host his own pre-game show called ‘The Shaq Bowl” in Tampa.

Derrick Brooks praises Brady

In a separate interview with TMZ Sports, Buccaneers great Derrick Brooks lauded Brady for leading the team to the Super Bowl and for making it to his 10th battle for the Lombardi Trophy. Brooks said he’s amazed at how Brady treats and prepares for the upcoming Super Bowl showdown even though he’s been to nine during his 20-year run with the Patriots. Brooks also believes that Brady’s presence was the difference this season for the Buccaneers. Brooks helped the Buccaneers win their first Super Bowl trophy in 2002.