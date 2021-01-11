For the first time in their long careers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees will square off in a postseason showdown. This happened after the Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team, 31-23, while the Saints downed the Chicago Bears, 21-9, in their respective Wild Card games. The NFC Divisional Playoff clash between the Buccaneers and Saints will be the first playoff game in NFL history featuring a pair of starting quarterbacks at age 40-plus. Brady is 43 while Brees will turn 42 on Friday.

Brees has managed a 5-3 edge over Brady, in their head-to-head clashes, including two wins this season, following the Saints’ 34-23 win in the season-opener and a 38-3 victory in Week 9, as per Dave Green of NBC Sports.

However, for former NFL quarterback and now football analyst Michael Vick, the Saints will be hard-pressed to make it three in a row with the way Brady has been playing in the Buccaneers’ five-game winning streak. “I think Tom playing at a super high level right now,” said Vick, per transcription of his appearance on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” on Monday.

Vick says Brees has yet to find rhythm

In his last four regular-season games, Brady threw for 12 touchdowns with one interception. In their win over the Washington Football Team, Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Vick added that Brees has yet to find his rhythm following his return from a rib injury that caused him to miss four games. “That was kind of evident last night.

The accuracy, it was there at times but I thought balls were thrown behind guys and Drew didn’t look as comfortable in the pocket as he usually does,” Vick pointed out.

Vick says Brady looks good in the pocket

On the other hand, Vick said Brady looks good in the pocket and his arms look alive at age 43. “He actually looks like he’s coming back for another year or two,” added Vick.

Earlier, it was reported that Brady is set to return for his second year with the Buccaneers. Based on Brady’s performance, Vick liked the Buccaneers moving forward, saying “I don’t know if the Saints can beat this team three times in a row.” “The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gonna be ready this time around and I think they’re getting Tom Brady while he is in full form,” he stressed.

Right guard Alex Cappa out

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that starting right guard Alex Cappa won’t play against the Saints on Sunday due to a fractured ankle that he sustained in their win over the Washington Football Team, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Arians told the media on Monday that reserve Aaron Stinnie will take Cappa’s spot in the starting lineup. “Alex has a fracture, so he’ll be out,” Arians said, adding that he opted to start Stinnie because “he has done a good job for us, so he’s more than ready to play.”