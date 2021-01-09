Quarterback Tom Brady has expressed his intention to play until he’s 45 years old and he was given the chance by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to achieve that goal when they signed him to a two-year deal worth $50 million. In his first season with the Buccaneers, the 43-year-old Brady hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down as he threw for 4,633 passing yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record in the regular season and their first postseason appearance since 2008. Brady also notched several NFL records along the way, becoming the first 43-year-old to throw 40 touchdown passes in a season and starting in his record 299th regular-season game.

After the team suffered back-to-back losses before their bye week, Brady’s future with the team became uncertain with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk hinting that the veteran quarterback might ask for a trade or release or decide to retire. At that time, Florio said the Buccaneers' ownership is determined to make sure that Brady will stay with the team new season, considering it more important over their desire to end a 13-year playoff drive. Florio said the Buccaneers' ownership sees Brady as a crucial piece of the financial future, as he would become the center attraction if the pandemic subsides next season and the fans are allowed to return to Raymond James Stadium.

Brady to honor two-year deal

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Brady, who turns 44 in August, intends to return to the Buccaneers next season.

“My understanding is he plans to play for the 2021 season. Got a two-year contract and he plans to honor it,” Rapoport said on NFL GameDay “He’s loving his time in Tampa Bay and actually think it would be better next year with the Bucs,” he added, per a report by Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports.

From @NFLGameDay: #Bucs QB Tom Brady plans to play in 2021 and expects it to be even better... while the #Bills will approach QB Josh Allen's agents about a potential huge contract extension this spring or summer. pic.twitter.com/5glxAax2rG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2021

In his first year with the Buccaneers, Brady faced enormous challenges as he did not have the luxury of OTAs, training camp, or preseason games, making it hard for him to adjust to a new system after a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots.

Following the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, NFL teams are expecting to return to their normal offseason routine and preparation for the NFL season.

Lions ask permission to interview Bowles

The Buccaneers’ outstanding defense this season has turned defensive coordinator Todd Bowles into a hot prospect for some NFL teams that are looking to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Detroit Lions have put in a request to interview Bowles for their vacant head coach position. Next week, the Atlanta Falcons will interview Bowles for the head coaching job. Bowles worked as head coach of the New York Jets for four seasons. He was impressive, in his first year, as he led the Jets to a 10-6 mark, but he won just 14 games in the next three seasons.