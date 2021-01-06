Following their 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles that clinched them the NFC East title, Washington Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young called out Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. While running off the field, Young was shouting “Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom. I want Tom” ahead of their Wild Card Game against the Buccaneers on Saturday. Young’s statement drew various reactions from Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and Football Team mentor Ron Rivera. While Arians acknowledged that the Buccaneers will have their hands full against Young, he said “it's one of those games that careful what you wish for." Rivera, for his part, admitted that he cringed after being informed about Young’s action, saying the rookie gave Brady a bulletin board material.

Brady calls Young a great young player

During his Wednesday press conference, the first question thrown at Brady was about Young’s statement. Instead of fueling the fire, the 43-year-old Brady praised Young, calling him a great young player and the Buccaneers will have their hands full against the Washington Football Team’s defensive line. "Young went to Ohio State, so I think that Ohio State/Michigan thing rubs off on him - I understand that,” said Brady, who played for Michigan in college, per a transcription from the video of the press conference on YouTube.

Brady issues message to teammates

“We’re prepared… it should be a fun game,” said Brady, who will be starting in his 42nd playoff game and his first as a Buccaneer. With many of his teammates playing in their first postseason game, Brady had a message for them.

"Nothing is given. You have to earn everything. To get to this point in the year, you have to earn it. To win this game, you have to earn it,” he said. Brady also praised his offensive line, which has yielded a sack on 3.51 percent of pass attempts -- the 2nd best mark in the NFL. "They've done a tremendous job ... I certainly love going to battle with those guys up front,” said Brady, who threw for 40 touchdown passes with just 11 interceptions in the regular season.

Gronk shares favorite off-field moment with Brady

During his press conference, tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked about his favorite off-field moment with Brady. Gronkowski said Brady having a shot at the Kentucky Derby was the favorite moment he had in mind. “Just seeing his face after ... in disgust like, ‘I’m putting this alcohol in my body?’” Gronkowski said, per a report by Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

When Gronkowski asked Brady to take a shot, the quarterback responded “Ohhh, how am I gonna throw next week?” Gronkowski said Brady took Fireball or Cinnamon Whisky.

Succop wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop made all eight of his kicks during their 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, including three field goals and five extra points. His performance was enough to earn him the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.