With his performance, this season, an analyst believes that Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady should be considered for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award. Analyst Peter Schrager of NFL Network said Brady has been outstanding in his first season with the Buccaneers, whom he led to their first playoff appearance since 2007. “Tom Brady just finished a season where his team won 11 games, he threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns,” Schrager told NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” per a report by Luke Easterling of USA Today. “In most NFL seasons, he'd be the MVP. Guess what?

He's playing better now, entering the playoffs, than he has all year,” added Schrager.

The analyst has a point since the 43-year-old Brady recorded his second-biggest passing touchdown output in a new team and under a new system after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady became the first 40-year-old player in NFL history to throw 40 touchdown passes in the regular season. The veteran quarterback actually had 43 touchdowns in the regular season, if we will add his three rushing scores. Brady finished third in terms of passing yards with 4,633, just behind Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans (4,823) and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (4,740). He also ended the regular season in a tie with Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks for second in passing touchdowns with 40, just behind Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, who had 48.

Brady among favorites for Super Bowl MVP

The Buccaneers are set to meet the NFC East champion Washington Football Team in the Wild Card Game on Saturday as they start their quest to win their first Super Bowl since 2003. For his part, Brady is eyeing his seventh Super Bowl win and could even make it sweeter as Tampa will play host to Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers (11-5) entered the week as an eight-point favorite over the 7-9 Football Team. According to Lucy Burdge of WCBS Newsradio 880, Brady is among the favorites to win Super Bowl MVP, based on odds on PointsBet Sportsbook. According to PointsBet Sportsbook, Brady has +1500 odds to win Super Bowl MVP, behind New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (+1300), Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+1000), Rodgers (+500), and Mahomes (+275).

Buccaneers release an injury report

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers released their first injury report for Saturday night’s game versus the Washington Football Team. While Tuesday’s practice was simply a walk-through, wide receiver Mike Evans and cornerback Carlton Davis III were among those who cannot participate if this was an ordinary practice. Evans suffered a knee injury one play after making history for tallying 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL. Running back Ronald Jones II, for his part, was listed as a full participant.