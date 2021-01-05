Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera acknowledged that rookie defensive end Chase Young has given Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady a bulletin board material when he called him out after their 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Young was heard yelling “Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom. I want Tom” following their win over the Eagles that gave them the NFC East title and a shot at the No. 5 seed Buccaneers and Brady in the Wild Card Game on Saturday.

When asked about it, Rivera said Young’s statement would certainly be used by Brady as a bulletin board material ahead of their clash, per Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington.

"It’s going to be bulletin board material, let’s be honest about that," Rivera told the media. "They’ll have fun with it.” Rivera said he understood Young’s action, saying he chalked it up to youthful exuberance. Rivera also admitted that he cringed about Young’s action, but claimed that he smiled at it because the rookie defensive end loves playing the game. Earlier, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians warned Young about his statement, saying “careful what you wish for.”

Rivera tries to downplay meeting with Brady

When asked if he considers Brady as another opponent, Rivera tried to answer with a straight face “it’s another opponent.” But he later backtracked, saying “no it’s Tom Brady. I mean let’s be realistic about who we’re playing.” “I mean the dude’s having a phenomenal year again.

He’s been hot,” said Rivera, per transcription of the video of his press conference. “Maybe we’ll get lucky and catch him on a down. But right now he’s playing really good football,” he said. Brady is indeed on fire as he threw for 12 touchdowns during their four-game winning run after losing two straight outings before the bye week.

In his last eight quarters, Brady tallied 1,067 yards, 10 touchdowns with just one interception or an average of 533.5 yards and five touchdowns per outing.

Brady also recorded 40 touchdown passes this season, the second-highest in his 21-year career. He also had 43 total touchdowns, including his three rushing scores this season. He also finished third in the NFL in passing yards, triggering a $562,500 incentive on his contract that he signed with the Buccaneer in the offseason Brady also finished in a tie for second in passing touchdowns with Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, behind the 48 of Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers.

Bucs road favorite over Washington

In their first playoff appearance since 2007, the Buccaneers (11-5) will take on Washington (7-9) on the road at FedEx Field on Saturday. Brady and company have entered the week as an eight-point favorite over the Football Team, per Geoff Clark of USA Today. In terms of money line, a $400 bet on the Buccaneers will win $100 while a $100 wager on Washington will win $320. Against the spread, the Buccaneers are +8 while Washington is at -8.