Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made history on Saturday when he led his team to a 44-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons to secure the No. 5 seed in the postseason and a date with the NFC East champion Washington Football Team. In the game against the Falcons, Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns, bringing his total scoring strikes to 40, his second-highest output in his career. Brady also finished third in passing yards in the regular season with 4,633, earning him an additional $562,500 incentive. The 43-year-old Brady also finished in a tie for second in touchdown passes this season with 40, behind the 48 of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports also reported that Brady became the first 40-year-old quarterback in the history of the NFL to reach the 40 pass touchdown mark in a season.

Brady continues to make records

Brady also broke Brett Favre’s passing record for touchdown passes (33) for a player 40 years old or older. Brady also broke his personal record of most passing yards (4,577) for a player 40 years old or older. In addition, Brady also became the second quarterback to throw for 40 touchdown passes for two different squads, second to Peyton Manning. Brady threw 50 touchdown passes for the New England Patriots in 2007 while Manning achieved the feat with the Indianapolis Colts in 2004 and with the Denver Broncos in 2013. Brady also broke Manning's record (37) for touchdown passes in his first year with a team.

Since he turned 40, Brady has thrown for 17,622 passing yards and 125 touchdown passes, way ahead of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who only has 51.

Rivera says Brady doesn’t look his age

For a second straight press conference, Washington head coach Ron Rivera was confronted with questions about Brady and his performance with the Buccaneers at age 43.

“I didn’t realize he was 43 because I tell you what, he throws the ball like he’s 23,” Rivera told the media on Tuesday, per transcription of the press conference’s video on YouTube.

“He’s got the arm strength. He delivers a good ball. He’s still who he is and that’s the scary part,” added Rivera, adding that “Brady may be that age but he sure doesn’t play like it.

”Based on his observation, Rivera noted that Brady still spreads the ball around so the defense can’t just simply expect him to throw to tight end Rob Gronkowski or wide receivers Mike Evans and Antonio Brown. “He’s going to do what he does based on what he sees and his years of experience,” he said. Earlier, Rivera said he cringed when his defensive end Chase Young called out Brady after their 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite being NFC East champion, Washington is an eight-point underdog against the Buccaneers due to their 7-9 mark.