Ryan Day has shot down media reports about his potential return to the NFL. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has achieved some impressive results ever since he took over the team in 2019. Coach Day has guided the team to two consecutive Big Ten titles, but Ohio State recently lost to Alabama in the national championship title game. Nevertheless, Day’s success has sparked rumors that he could return to the NFL if a team offers him a head-coaching job. However, in his final press conference for the 2020 season, the Ohio State coach put rumors about his departure to rest.

Ryan Day claims that he is committed to his job as Ohio State’s head coach

Ryan Day has declared that he will retain his position with Ohio State Buckeyes for the foreseeable future. While reflecting on the challenging 2020 season, the second-year head coach thanked his staff and Ohio State administration officials for the hard work they had put in during the season. Coach has admitted that it was difficult to observe the Big Ten coronavirus protocols, but the discipline and dedication of his players helped them retain the conference title. While stating his dedication to the team, Ryan Day revealed that he would give his players a short break before they commence preparations for the 2021 season on 1st February.

Some media reports had speculated that Urban Meyer would offer Coach Day a job in the NFL

Ohio State Buckeyes college football fans have expressed their relief after Day reiterated his commitment to the team. Some media reports had speculated that the Buckeyes head coach would leave the team and reunite with Urban Meyer in the NFL. Meyer recently secured the Jacksonville Jaguars head-coaching job, and many analysts expected him to offer Day a job on his staff.

The current Ohio State coach joined the team in 2017 after Meyer hired him to be the team’s quarterbacks coach. He was later elevated to be the team’s offensive coordinator before he took over the head-coaching job after Meyer’s departure.

Now that Coach Day has shot down rumors future, fans are looking forward to another successful season later in the year.

However, the Buckeyes will be without several key players who will be moving on to the professional level. Justin Fields recently announced his eligibility for the 2021 NFL draft, which means that Ohio State will have a new quarterback next season. In his recent press conference, Coach Day claimed that he was looking forward to seeing the current players on the roster compete for the position. The second-year head coach is also hopeful that the 2021 season will see some return to normalcy since the coronavirus pandemic could be under control by September. In the meantime, Coach Day insists that Ohio State will follow all the laid down coronavirus protocols to keep its players and coaching staff safe.