The New York Knicks’ (5-4, 2-2 at home) mini three-game homestand will conclude on Sunday night when they take on the Denver Nuggets (4-5, 2-1 on the road) at Madison Square Garden.

After starting out of the gates slow with a 1-4 start, Denver has rebounded to win three of their last four outings. On Saturday, they took care of business against the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers with a 115-103 victory. Six players scored at least 12 points for the Nuggets, led by Gary Harris’ 21.

Winners of three straight entering Friday, the Knicks put together a subpar performance as they fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder by 101-89.

It was an ugly shooting performance all around for New York as they shot just 35.8 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three-point territory, and 60 percent from the charity stripe. Julius Randle once again filled up the box score in the loss with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists.

Injury report

Denver: Out - Michael Porter Jr. (health and safety protocols), Greg Whittington (knee)

New York: Out - Alec Burks (ankle), Taj Gibson (not yet with the team), Frank Ntilikina (knee), Obi Toppin (calf), Probable - Kevin Knox (knee)

Team leaders

Denver: Points - Nikola Jokic 24.3, Rebounds - Nikola Jokic 11.3, Assists - Nikola Jokic 11.0, Steals - Nikola Jokic 1.3, Blocks - Michael Porter Jr. 1.5

New York: Points - Julius Randle 22.6, Rebounds - Julius Randle 12.0, Assists - Julius Randle 7.3, Steals - Mitchell Robinson 1.6, Blocks - Mitchell Robinson 2.0

Team projected starters

Denver: PG - Jamal Murray, SG - Gary Harris, SF - Will Barton, PF - Paul Millsap, C - Nikola Jokic

New York: PG - Elfrid Payton, SG - RJ Barrett, SF - Reggie Bullock, PF - Julius Randle, C - Mitchell Robinson

Team rankings

Denver: Scoring - 116.8 (5th of 30 teams), Scoring defense - 115.4 (23rd)

New York: Scoring - 102.7 (28th), Scoring defense - 104.1 (2nd)

