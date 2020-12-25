In a recent interview, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said his family will be having a new Christmas tradition in their first year in a warm city after spending holidays for the past 20 years in cold New England. In their first Christmas celebration in Tampa, Brady and wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, shared photos of their sweet moments while celebrating the holidays and greeted fans on their respective Instagram accounts. The 43-year-old quarterback posted a photo of himself and Gisele kissing under a mistletoe with the caption “I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus underneath the mistletoe last night!!” Merry Xmas to all and to all a good night!!”

Gisele, for her part, shared a photo of herself and Brady hugging with the caption “Wishing you all a merry Christmas!

Sending so much love to you and your families! Desejando a todos um Feliz Natal! Mandando muito amor para todos vocês e suas famílias!”

Brady and Gisele are known for sharing sweet messages to each other and their children on their social media accounts on every important occasion. Just recently, Brady posted a comment in Gisele’s photo about the alignment of Jupiter and Saturn on Dec. 21, saying “I will be watching...with you.” Gisele, for her part, commented “What a cutie!!!” on her husband’s hype photos for their clash against the Detroit Lions on Saturday at Ford Field.

Harmon remembers first meeting with Brady

Safety Duron Harmon was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Rutgers, shared the moment when he first met Brady.

In a report by Benjamin Raven of MLive.com, Harmon said he was leaving from the bathroom when Brady approached him and introduced himself. Harmon said Brady even called him by his first name. Duron said he was surprised because Brady knew his name. “This guy, a genuine guy, really tries to gets to know all his teammates. He’s a great leader,” said Harmon.

The safety said he immediately called his wife and told her that “Tom Brady knows who I am.” Harmon won three Super Bowls with Brady as his quarterback before he was traded by the Patriots to the Detroit Lions for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Despite Brady’s age, Harmon and the Lions are well aware of the damage that the veteran quarterback can inflict on them.

In his 20-year career with the Patriots, Brady has faced the Lions six times, winning four.

Bucs could play Lions without top corner

The Buccaneers are a 7.5-point favorite heading into their Saturday’s clash with the Lions. However, they might play the Lions without their top cornerback Carlton Davis, who was dealing with a groin injury all week and has missed their three practices. According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Davis will be a game-time decision. If Davis can’t play, the Buccaneers will rely on second-year corners Jamel Dean and Sean-Murphy Bunting in base packages and on Ross Cockrell in nickel situations.