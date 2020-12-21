Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is known to express his love to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, children, and his family through social media, especially on special occasions. When it comes to the birthdays of his wife and their children, Brady is sure to post sweet messages for them. On Monday, Brady had another comment to Gisele’s post that thrilled many of his fans. Gisele posted a photo of herself flashing the heart sign using her two hands while facing the sun. The supermodel accompanied it with the caption “A new era of hope is here! Tonight, dec 21st Jupiter and Saturn will align in these conditions for the first time in 800 years!”

Just after sunset, the supermodel added that “the two largest planets in our solar system will be seen as a single bright spot, this special conjunction encourage innovation for the greater good.” Gisele also encouraged her followers, that as they look up to the sky, to “raise our vibration by focusing on gratitude, love, empathy and joy so we can create more of those feelings in the world.” The 43-year-old Brady then chimed in by expressing his romantic side anew, commenting “I will be watching...with you” followed by three smiling face, with heart-shaped eyes, emojis, and three heart emojis.

Brady hopes fans have a great week with family

Following their come-from-behind 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons where they clawed back from a 17-point deficit, Brady posted another video, which includes his Christmas message to fans, on his Instagram account. “Another great team win in Atlanta. It’s all about the comeback,” Brady opened. “Merry Christmas to you guys. Hope you have a great week with family,” the veteran quarterback added. After Christmas Day, Brady said the Buccaneers will buckle down to work anew as they travel to Detroit on Saturday to face the Lions in another important match in their quest to end their postseason drought that started in 2007. “We’ll see you Saturday in Detroit,” Brady ended. The Buccaneers have won their last two outings over the Minnesota Vikings and the Falcons to improve to 9-5.

Brady has this career first against Falcons

In their win over the Falcons, Brady passed for 390 yards and two touchdowns with no interception. With the victory, Brady has tormented the Falcons anew with another comeback victory that brought back the memory of the New England Patriots’ win over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI after erasing a 28-3 deficit. Against the Falcons on Sunday, Brady accomplished something that he has never done in his past 20 years with the Patriots, according to Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports.

Quoting a tweet from Jenna Laine of ESPN, Hartwell said Sunday was the first time that Brady led a team to three 75-yard touchdown drive in a quarter. It was also the first time that a Brady-led team had four 75-yard TD drives in a half. Brady carried the Buccaneers to touchdown drives of 80, 75, and 76 yards to start the second half to cut the deficit to 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final period, Brady led a 78-yard drive that he capped with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown.

Brady discusses Patriots’ elimination

During his post-game press conference, Brady was asked about the Patriots missing the playoffs following their loss to the Miami Dolphins, per a story by Isaiah Houde of USA Today. Instead of answering it directly, Brady replied “as far as the Patriots, they have their own thing going.” The veteran quarterback said he’s focused on where his play needs to be at quarterback, adding that the Patriots “are not really an opponent of mine.” While he has a lot of friends and lots of great relationships in New England, Brady said he’s focused on “what my job is.” Brady won six Super Bowl titles in his 20 years with the Patriots.