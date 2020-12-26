The quarterback Tom Brady family celebrated their first Christmas in Tampa since he signed a two-year contract worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason. Brady earlier said his family was excited for their first Christmas in warm weather after spending 20 years in New England while still playing for the Patriots. During his Christmas Day interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady provided some details about his family’s Christmas celebration in a new city before leaving for Detroit to face the Lions on Saturday.

“Like most homes, we had a really great Christmas morning. The kids were super excited.

It’s our first kind of year we haven’t had much family around. My parents haven’t traveled to many games,” said Brady, per transcription of the audio from the interview. “It’s really nice for our family to spend our morning together. We have a lot of great moments together, but Christmas morning is always a great time for family and certainly to be grateful for all the blessings that he have,” he added. Brady is also grateful for all the people who supported him on his journey. Earlier, Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, posted some of their sweet moments on Christmas Day as they greeted their fans happy holidays.

Brady gets to know new Lions acting coach

Lions won’t be having interim head coach Darrell Bevell on the sideline against the Buccaneers because he was deemed a high-risk close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 positive case, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The Lions’ four defensive assistants -- defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and defensive backs coach Steve Gregory – are also out due to COVID protocols. Hence, the team had no choice but to assign wide receivers coach Robert Prince as a temporary replacement for Bevell.

When asked by Gray if he knows Prince, Brady replied, “No.” When Gray informed him that Prince would be the head coach that the Buccaneers will be facing on Saturday, the veteran quarterback said, “didn’t know that.

I do it now.” Gray said the Lions might not have a complete coaching staff when they take on the Lions, but Brady said Detroit has veteran leaders that can pull the team together.

Bucs elevate cornerback to the 53-man roster

The Buccaneers are a 7.5-point favorite over the Lions on Saturday as they try to clinch their first playoff berth since 2007 with a win.

Before their game, the Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Herb Miller from the practice squad, making him eligible to play in Saturday's game, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. This marks the third time that Miller has been elevated to the 53-man roster. Miller could serve as security as the Buccaneers if No. 1 cornerback Carlton Davis cannot play against the Lions due to a groin injury.