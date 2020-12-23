Days before their game against a particular opponent, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady regularly posts on his Instagram some action photos of himself and his teammates to help fire up his squad. Wednesday was no different as Brady again continued his social media tradition ahead of their Saturday’s clash against the Detroit Lions. On his Instagram account, Brady posted a photo of himself and teammates, defensive end Ndamukong Suh; linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David; running backs Le Sean McCoy and Leonard Fournette; wide receivers Tyler Johnson and Antonio Brown; and guard Ali Marpet.

Brady accompanied the photos with the caption “On to Detroit,” referring to their important clash against the Lions at Ford Field.

As usual, the post drew many comments, but the reaction of Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, stood out among the thousands of comments. Bundchen reacted to Brady’s post with “What a cutie!!!” followed by a smiley with heart eyes emoji. Brady and Gisele are regularly commenting on each other’s social media posts to express their love. Just recently, Brady showed his romantic side as he commented on Gisele’s post about the aligning of Jupiter and Saturn.

Brady set to get more from deal

When Brady signed a fully-guaranteed two-year contract worth $50 million with the Buccaneers, the deal also included $4.5 million worth of incentives per year, per a report by Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

Based on the deal, the incentives are split into two. The first $2.25 million is tied to the Buccaneers’ success, provided that Brady sees action in at least 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. The other $2.25 million is tied to Brady’s statistical performance this season.

If he makes the required 75 percent playtime, the veteran quarterback can make an additional $500,000 if the Buccaneers can make the playoffs.

Brady is set to get around $250,000 to $750,000 if the Buccaneers win a wild-card playoff game where he plays a minimum of 75 percent of the team’s snaps or if they earn a first-round playoff bye. The amount increases to $1.25 million if they win a divisional-round game with the same playtime requirement for Brady. If they win the NFC in a game where Brady plays 75 percent of the snap, he gets another $500,000.

Brady gets the whole $2.25 million if he leads Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl win and playing 75 percent or more of the offensive plays during that game.

If he ranks in the top five in passer rating, touchdown passes (or throwing for at least 25 touchdowns), passing yards, completion percentage, or yards per pass attempt, Brady can make $562,500 each but he must throw a minimum of 224 passes to be eligible to earn any of these incentives. As of now, the Buccaneers are headed to their first postseason appearance since 2007 while Brady has 32 touchdown passes and fifth in the NFL with 3,886 passing yards.

Bucs road favorite over Lions

According to Joe Williams of USA Today, the Buccaneers are favorites when they take on the Lions on the road on Saturday.

The 9-5 Buccaneers need a victory over the 5-9 Lions to secure a ticket to the postseason. Based on the latest betting odds by BetMGM, the Buccaneers are 7.5-point favorites over the Lions, owing to their two-game winning streak while Detroit has lost four of its last five outings.