Quarterback Tom Brady has several NFL records to his name that he mostly accomplished during his 20-year stint with the New England Patriots. The 43-year-old Brady continued to collect more records in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million in the offseason. Brady added a few more marks in their playoff-clinching 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday where he completed 22 of 29 passes for 348yards and four touchdowns in the first half before he sat down the entire second half. Per a report by Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, Brady’s performance was the second time since 1991 that a player had 340 passing yards, four touchdowns, and no interception in half.

The first player to do it was Brady himself, who first recorded the accomplishment in Week 6 of the 2009 season when the Patriots demolished the Tennessee Titans, 59-0.

Tom Brady is the only player in NFL history to play for 20+ seasons with one team (Patriots) and later make the playoffs with another



Brady is also the first player in NFL history to make the playoffs 12 straight times (TEN S. Gostkowski can join in 2020) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 26, 2020

Brady first player to reach 12 straight playoffs

By leading the Buccaneers to their first playoff appearance since 2007, Brady became the first player in NFL history to make the postseason in 12 consecutive seasons that came in his 300th regular-season game. In addition, NFL Research also said that Brady is the only player in NFL history to see action for 20 seasons with one team and later reach the playoffs with another squad.

Brady also finished the game with a perfect passer rating of 153.8, marking the third time that he has done it in his career. He now joins Hall of Famers v and Peyton Manning on the list of players with a perfect passer rating (three).

Brady has 2 perfect games vs Lions

According to Ryan Ford of the Detroit Free Press, Brady accomplished two of his perfect games against the Lions.

Brady recorded his first perfect game against the Lions in the Patriots’ 45-24 win over Detroit on Thanksgiving Day in 2010. In that game, Brady went 21-for-27 for 341 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. Earlier, Brady set a new franchise record for most touchdown passes in a season with 35, erasing the record set by Jameis Winston last year when he threw 33 touchdown passes.

However, Winston also became the first quarterback in NFL history to tally 30-plus touchdowns and 30 interceptions that season.

Brady praises teammates

After the win, Brady praised his teammates for their great effort against the Lions, especially in the first half where they took a 34-0 lead at the break. "We played pretty good in the first half today," said Brady, who rested in the second half as backup Blaine Gabbert took over and added two more touchdown passes. “It was just a great effort by the whole team. I'm just happy for all of us to win the game. It's great to be 10-5,” added Brady, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. The Buccaneers will next face the Atlanta Falcons in their regular-season finale.