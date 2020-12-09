Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady lauded the healthcare workers in Tampa, Florida by providing them with a special meal from his TB12 Performance Meals. According to a report by 10 Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay's CBS station, Brady partnered with delivery service Postmates for the delivery of TB12 Performance Meals to 12 departments at AdventHealth Tampa. In a tweet, Brady thanked the health workers in Tampa and across the country. You all are WARRIORS!" Brady tweeted. The quarterback also thanked healthcare workers on his Instagram story for their hard work amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Shoutout to @Adventhealth and a HUGE THANK YOU to our healthcare workers in Tampa and across the country. You all are WARRIORS! https://t.co/gX11eFDkMc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 8, 2020

Brady has sweet message for son’s 11th birthday

Brady’s tweet came on the 11th birthday of his son Benjamin, who received a sweet message from his father on Instagram. The veteran quarterback posted a photo of his son and accompanied it with the caption: “Happy 11th birthday Benny!! Such a sweet, loving boy you are! We are so blessed to have you as our son!” Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, also took to social media to greet her son. She posted a photo of her and Benjamin and accompanied it with the caption: “Happy birthday my sweet little angel!” Benjamin’s birthday came just days after the couple’s youngest child Vivian celebrated her 8th birthday.

Vivian also received sweet greetings from her parents on her birthday, with Brady calling her “the sweetest little girl.” Brady and Gisele have two children while the quarterback has another child from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady regrets failure to complete undefeated season

In his latest interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady recalled how his former team, the New England Patriots, came close to making history in 2007.

That year, the Patriots had an undefeated regular season and were on their way to finishing the season without a loss, but they were stunned by the New York Giants, 17-14, in Super Bowl XLII. Brady recalled their brush with greatness after he was asked by Gray his thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first loss of the season. “You always think about the ones that got away,” said Brady, adding that he considers his Super Bowl XLII loss to the Giants as “the one that got away.”

Brady, in a story written by Tom Westerholm of Boston.com, admitted that he’s still holding a bit of grudge over that loss, saying it would have made the 2007 Patriots squad “immortal” in the history of the NFL.

However, Brady said that game has led to a good friendship with then defensive end Michael Strahan, quarterback Eli Manning and the other players on that New York squad. “I wish that team would have been remembered amongst the all-time greats,” said Brady, who is now focused on the last four weeks of the season, starting with their Sunday’s clash against the Minnesota Vikings.