Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received a bunch of praises from his head coach and teammates for showing nerves of steel as he engineered the team comes back from two 17-point deficit en route to a 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday on the road. Brady was limited to just 70 passing yards while the Buccaneers trailed by 17-0 at the break. But Brady was not a stranger to comebacks, especially against the Falcons, as he sparked a comeback from a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI on their way to a 34-28 win in overtime over the Falcons. Brady again tormented the Falcons as he led the comeback by throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as the Buccaneers improved to 9-5 on the season, boosting their chances to end their playoff drought that started in 2007.

Brady completed 31 of 45 passes for a season-high 390 yards and touchdown passes to wide receivers Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. Running back Leonard Fournette stepped up in the absence of top rusher Ronald Jones, running the ball 14 times for 49 yards and a season-high two touchdowns. With the win, Brady remained unbeaten in his seven career games against the Falcons. "It was great poise by everybody," Brady said after the win, praising both offense and defense for their immense contribution to the victory, per a report by Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com.

Arians laud Brady anew

During the post-game press conference, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians praised Brady for leading the team to the hard-earned win, saying, "he's just a winner, he knows how to do it." "He's always been a fourth-quarter player," Arians said, referring to the Buccaneers' three wins this season while trailing in the fourth period.

Recently, Arians slammed Brady's critics, saying his veteran quarterback has not received the credit he deserves for their wins. Tight end Cameron Brate, who caught four passes, added to the praise, saying Brady's winning pedigree is in his track record and that inspired the whole team to work to clinch the victory.

"We have just a ton of confidence in him, and he puts that confidence in us as well," said Brate, adding that "there was really no panic in the locker room."

Brown grateful for the opportunity to contribute to win

For Brown, who caught his first touchdown pass as a Buccaneer and his first since connecting with Brady when they were together with the New England Patriots in 2019, he was grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the win.

It's been a long journey for me. As soon as I scored, I dropped to my knees and thanked God," said Brown during the post-game press conference, per a story by Josh Alper of Yahoo Sports. The veteran wide receiver was also grateful for the belief that his teammates have given to him. Against the Falcons, Brown caught five passes for a season-high 93 yards and a score.