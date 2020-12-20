The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had another slow start as they trailed 17-0 at the break to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, veteran quarterback Tom Brady again haunted the Falcons and reminded them of the bitter memory of Super Bowl LI when he led his former team, the New England Patriots, to a come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win after trailing 28-3. Now, the Falcons will have to live with another haunting memory of Brady, who remained unbeaten against Atlanta in seven starts – six with the Patriots – after leading the Buccaneers to a 31-27 win on Sunday. Brady struggled to find his rhythm in the first half but found his groove in the second half as he threw two touchdown passes, including a 46-yard bomb to wide receiver Antonio Brown for his first touchdown catch as a Buccaneer.

Brady has season-high in passing yards

Brady completed 31 of 45 passes for a season-high 390 yards and two touchdowns with no interception as the Buccaneers further boosted their playoff chances as they improved to 9-5 on the season. Leonard Fournette, working as the main running back with Ronald Jones II out, ran the ball 14 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns while Mike Evans caught six passes for 110 yards. Brown finished with five catches for 93 yards and a score, tight end Cameron Brate had four catches for 54 yards while Chris Godwin had 4 catches for 36 yards and a score for the Buccaneers. It was a disappointing loss for the Falcons and quarterback Matt Ryan, who threw two touchdown passes in the first half to carry Atlanta to a 17-0 advantage.

Now, Ryan will have to live with another memory of a blown game against Brady after their Super Bowl debacle. Ryan completed 34 of 49 passes for 356 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons, who played without top receiver Julio Jones. Calvin Ridley stepped up in Jones’ place as he caught 10 passes for 163 yards and a score for the Falcons (4-10).

Gisele goes crazy on social media

Brady’s ever-supportive wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, was locked on the game based on her social media activity. She was silent most of the first half but tweeted “Let’s gooooooo Bucs!!!!!!!” when the Buccaneers started to make their comeback.

Let’s gooooooo Bucs!!!!!!! — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) December 20, 2020

When Brown caught the go-ahead touchdown pass from Brady, Gisele then tweeted “Yeayyyy!!!!!!!!!” with seven clapping emojis.

Yeayyyy!!!!!!!!!👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) December 20, 2020

Earlier, Brady thanked his wife for addressing their Christmas needs amid another busy football season. Brady told Jim Gray in an interview on Westwood One Radio that Gisele is looking after the gifts for their kids and for their family, friends, and loved ones. Brady added that the family is excited to have a warm Christmas in Tampa after staying for 20 years in cold New England.