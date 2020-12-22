In the first half of their 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was limited to just 70 passing yards as they trailed 17-0 at the break. The Buccaneers also trailed 24-7 at the 7:34 mark of the third when Brady was caught by the television camera sitting on the bench while bowing his head. Brady also had the same pose during Super Bowl LI when the New England Patriots trailed the Falcons, 20-0, late in the second period. Despite the enormous deficit, Brady sparked his teams’ comeback on both occasions. Total Pro Sports and Bleacher Report Gridiron noticed the similarity between Brady’s poses in those two games and decided to have a playful tweet.

If you ever see Brady do this, just give up. 😭 pic.twitter.com/TlrcgO8N8p — TPS (@TotalProSports) December 21, 2020

Total Pro Sports tweeted two of Brady’s photos with the caption “If you ever see Brady do this, just give up” with a crying emoji at the end. B/R Gridiron, for its part, reposted the Total Pro Sports photo with the caption “It’s about to get scary if you see Tom Brady like this.” The 43-year-old Brady, who is very active on social media, noticed B/R Gridiron’s post and reacted by posting a laughing gif.

Brady is known to stage some memorable comebacks in his two decades in the NFL.

During that span, Brady has produced 39 fourth-quarter comebacks and 48 game-winning drives, per Matt Hladik of The Spun. In his latest win over the Falcons, Brady threw for 390 yards, 320 coming in the second half, and two touchdowns, helping the Buccaneers to clinch a 9-5 record. After the win, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians praised Brady for his steely nerves, saying “he’s just a winner.”

Buccaneers can clinch playoff spot by Saturday

According to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, three NFC teams have already qualified for the playoffs – the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and the Seattle Seahawks – and the Buccaneers have a chance to join them next week.

If the Buccaneers win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday, they can join the three aforementioned teams in the postseason. The Buccaneers are currently sixth in the NFC and of the teams in the standings, only the Arizona Cardinals can reach 10 wins. Even if they lose, the Buccaneers can still clinch a playoff berth if the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are on a two-game winning streak following wins over the Minnesota Vikings and the Falcons.

Smith returns to practice

After missing their win over the Falcons, Buccaneers starting left tackle Donovan Smith has cleared COVID-19 protocols. Smith was placed on NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list after he went into self-isolation for into close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. With the development, only top running back Ronald Jones II remains on the COVID-19 list. Without Jones, the Buccaneers relied heavily on Leonard Fournette, who ran for two scores against the Falcons.