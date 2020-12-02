British driver Lewis Hamilton is without question the biggest name among active Formula One drivers. Many onlookers consider him to be the greatest driver in Formula One history. Perhaps even in all of the motorsports.

The 2020 Formula One World Championship has been an exceptionally tumultuous one because of COVID-19. It started later than it normally would. More than a dozen traditional races were taken off the schedule, including the United States Grand Prix and F1's most prestigious event, the Monaco Grand Prix. A few non-traditional races were put on the calendar to fill the void partially.

One of them is the Sakhir Grand Prix. But it will apparently have to move forward without one of its main headliners in the field.

Hamilton tests positive for the novel coronavirus

ESPN reports that Lewis Hamilton has contracted COVID-19. He got news of his diagnosis the day after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix. A race that will likely be long-remembered Romain Grosjean's fiery near-fatal crash.

Hamilton was reportedly tested before the race, and the result was negative. However, he apparently woke up feeling sick the following day. He apparently was also informed that day that a close contact had tested positive for COVID-19.

Racing Point teammates Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll both missed separate races earlier this year after being diagnosed.

In both cases, former F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg was brought in to take their spot for that race. It does not appear that Hulkenberg will be asked to do it again for Hamilton. Per Autosport, speculation quickly centered on George Russell, Lewis' countryman. Russell currently drives for Williams, meaning a deal would have to be made.

Hamilton's team, Mercedes, also has an option in reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne of Belgium. Vandoorne previously raced for McLaren.

Hamilton has already clinched the 2020 Drivers' Championship

Despite all the tribulations that the 2020 season has brought, it had gone pretty well for Hamilton. Until he contracted the novel Coronavirus, at least, he's already secured the season's Drivers' Championship.

It marks Lewis' seventh championship. Tying him with Michael Schumacher for the most ever among Formula One drivers. The record goes along with several other that Hamilton holds by himself. Including ones for race wins and podium finishes.

As it was not held in 2020, Hamilton remains the reigning champion of the Monaco Grand Prix. He's won in the 2019 event was the third of his career.

Lewis won his first championship while driving for McLaren. He's won the rest since moving to Mercedes. In his rookie season, he finished as the runner-up. Coming up a single point short of Kimi Raikkonen.

In 2008, Hamilton was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire. His brother, Nicolas, is also a racing driver, competing in the British Touring Car Championship.