Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians are not properly using the strengths of veteran quarterback Tom Brady as he keeps on insisting on his deep ball brand of play, which has become predictable for many teams. This was the collective sentiment of several NFL executives, assistants, and scouts who have scouted and studied the Buccaneers, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Before this, several football analysts have already criticized Arians’ failure to quickly adjust to their opponents’ style of play and to address Brady’s struggles during a game, particularly in their losses to the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams.

In those games, Brady threw for just two touchdown passes and five interceptions. Many analysts are also calling for Arians to let Brady call his own plays and not to insist on his long balls. On Sunday, Brady completed 27-of-41 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions as the Buccaneers suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season after succumbing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24. The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 7-5 on the season.

Arians would not make adjustments

According to La Canfora, one NFL assistant said Arians would insist on using his style of offense and at the stage of his coaching career would not make any adjustment, not even for Brady. “At this stage of his career, I don't see that changing for anyone -- not even Tom Brady,” the assistant said.

Several NFL scouts have also noticed that the Buccaneers have relied heavily on multiple vertical routes and the deep ball despite it being one of Brady’s strengths.

One NFL executive mentioned that putting their best targets on the field and try to throw deep passes is not a game plan. The said executive added that the Buccaneers coaching staff is not willing to try to reinvent themselves to win that particular game.

The veteran quarterback is known for intermediate passes that help break down the defense during his 20-year career with the New England Patriots. In the last four games, Brady went 0-of-19 with three interceptions when it comes to passes of 20 yards or more. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), Brady is 18-for-58 on passes targeted 20-plus yards downfield with just three touchdowns and three picks this season, per PFF.

Bucs have no pass-catching threat from backfield

While they have strong runners in Ronald Jones Jr. and Leonard Fournette, the scouts said the Buccaneers lack a true pass-catching threat out of the backfield. The same thing was pointed out by former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who said Brady always had a reliable pass-catching rusher during his time with the Patriots. In their game against the Rams, Fournette dropped three passes while Jones had one dropped pass. Also, scouts said that offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is not an experienced and accomplished play-caller, which is also a factor to the Buccaneers’ woes. Another minus for Brady is that he has no go-to guy in the screen game, according to another NFL executive who has studied the Buccaneers’ offense.