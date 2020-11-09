Howie Meeker was a native of Kitchener in the southern region of Ontario in Canada. In his youth, he began playing junior ice hockey with his home team in Kitchener. He later played with another junior hockey team in near-by Stratford.

During World War II, Meeker served in the Canadian Army. At one point, he became seriously injured during the course of his duty. According to the NHL, his injury was caused by a grenade. But he would recover and continue his hockey career. And it would be quite a career. Meeker passed away on November 8.

Hall of Fame broadcaster

Howie Meeker eventually made it to the NHL, where he played with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

For his first season, he received the Calder Memorial Trophy. Recognizing Meeker as the rookie of the year.

During his playing career with the Maple Leafs, he helped the team win four Stanley Cup Championships. Meeker himself was named to three All-Star teams. After retiring from playing, he had brief stints as the Maple Leafs head coach and general manager.

But Meeker's hockey career perhaps really took off when he became a television broadcaster. He hosted a series called "Howie Meeker's Hockey School" on CBC Television. He also became an analyst and commentator for the network on "Hockey Night in Canada". One of the country's most popular broadcasts of any genre. Meeker became a favorite of many fans.

As indicated by the CBC, he was among the first broadcasters to offer frank assessments of a player's performance.

Meeker also called games on TSN and for the Vancouver Cancuks on BCTV. In 1998, he joined the Hockey Hall of Fame as a broadcaster. He later became a member of the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

That year, he also became a member of the Order of Canada.

After his retirement from broadcasting, Meeker was active in charitable causes. Including the Special Olympics and guide dog services.

Meeker was predeceased by his first wife, Grace. The two were married for well over half a century and had six children.

After he passing, he would marry his second wife, Leah.

Was a member of the Canadian Parliament while still playing

Meeker was elected to Canada's House of Commons in 1951 as a Progressive Conservative. He represented the riding of Waterloo South in Ontario. The seat had opened after the previous holder, Karl Homuth, died. Homuth was the second consecutive MP from Waterloo South to die while still holding the seat, following Alexander Edwards.

While in Parliament, Meeker was also still playing with the Maple Leafs. He chose not to run for re-election in 1953, continuing to play after his political career was over. Meeker was succeeded in Parliament by Arthur White.