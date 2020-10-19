Clemson Tigers fans were treated to an extraordinary performance from Trevor Lawrence during his team’s 73-7 win over Georgia Tech. Lawrence played a near-perfect game in the first half of the game, leading the Tigers to 52 first-half points, the most that the team has recorded in the first half of a game in its history. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound quarterback proved why he is the consensus number one pick for next year’s NFL draft, and fans are still reacting to his incredible touchdown throw from Saturday’s win.

Lawrence’s touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers goes viral on social media

Lawrence threw for 404 yards and 5 touchdowns in the victory over Georgia Tech.

All of his touchdown throws were perfectly executed, but his pass for the fifth touchdown score was the pick of the bunch. Lawrence connected with Amari Rodgers on the left side of the end zone with a perfectly placed pass. Several video clips of the throw have gone viral on social media, and fans feel that the highlight play is further proof that Lawrence deserves to be the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

This throw by Trevor Lawrence... 🎯 pic.twitter.com/XNOCQyFd0s — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020

Coach Swinney praises Lawrence for keeping focus on the field

In a past interview, the Clemson quarterback revealed that his third season with the Tigers would be his last. Lawrence is the current Heisman Trophy front-runner due to his incredible start to the 2020 season.

In his first five games, he has thrown for 1,544 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes. However, Lawrence threw his first interception of the season in Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech, which ended his streak of 366 passes without an interception. The Tiger’s quarterback was looking to break Russell Wilson’s college record of 376 consecutive passes without an interception.

Clemson’s coach Dabo Swinney praised his quarterback after Saturday’s win, and he revealed that Lawrence had remained focused on leading the team despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Coach Swinney pointed out that Trevor Lawrence is enjoying himself on the field, and he has been excellent in his preparation for games during the season.

The talented quarterback has a 30-1 winning record as Clemson’s starting quarterback, and he could move past Deshaun Watson, Tajh Boyd, and Rodney Williams and hold the record as the team’s most successful quarterback. All three players recorded 32 wins during their time with the Tigers, and Lawrence is on course to surpass their accomplishments by the end of the season. Clemson is currently ranked number one in the college football rankings, and they are favored to reach their third straight national championship final. Lawrence lost the first game of his college career to LSU in January, but given his current form, analysts expect him to lift his second national championship trophy next year.