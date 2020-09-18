There are so many stories out there about the kindness of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ veteran quarterback Tom Brady but most of them were left untold. Former NFL quarterback and sports analyst Trent Dilfer shared one during an interview with Fox News. Dilfer, who played for 14 years and won a Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens, said he has had a lot of partnerships with various organizations, but the closest to his heart is Panini America. The company has the Panini Super Bowl Kid Reporter Program that gives Dilfer a chance to work with winning kid of the Panini Super Bowl Kid Reporter Contest during Super Bowl Media Day/Opening Night.

Dilfer brings the winning kid around to interview different players from the teams that will play for the Super Bowl trophy.

Brady obliges to kid’s request

During Super Bowl LI Media Day, Dilfer said he accompanied 7-year-old Joseph Perez, who wanted to interview Brady, who was then playing for the New England Patriots. Despite having a kid as an interviewer, Brady immediately obliged to Perez’s request, according to Dilfer. The retired quarterback said that when Perez asked Brady who his hero was, the kid got a touching answer from the veteran quarterback. “And Tommy starts tearing up and starts talking about his dad and the impact that he’s had on his life,” said Dilfer.

The Patriots went on to defeat the Atlanta Falcons after coming back from a 25-point second-half deficit for their fifth Super Bowl trophy.

Two years later, the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, for their sixth Lombardi Trophy. In the offseason, Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers after a 20-year stint with the Patriots.

Godwin doubtful vs Panthers

Brady was rocky in his first game for the Buccaneers, completing just 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in their 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

However, Brady downplayed his performance, saying he’s still in the process of learning the Buccaneers’ system. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians, for his part, expects his veteran quarterback to come back strong when they take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. But one of Brady’s targets – wide receiver Chris Godwin -- could be sidelined due to concussion, per the Buccaneers website.

Godwin is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game as he is still under concussion protocol, but he was a full participant during Friday’s practice. Brady’s other receiver Mike Evans was also a full participant and is good to go for Sunday’s showdown against the Panthers. The Buccaneers will miss the services of tight end Antony Auclair, who is battling a calf injury sustained this week. The Panthers, for their part, will be without defensive tackle Kawann Short, guard Dennis Daley, and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.