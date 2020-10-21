The 2020 NCAA Division I football season has not had an easy going so far. And that might be putting it mildly. Multiple conferences delayed the start of their season. And since the play has begun, there's been an explosion of confirmed COVID-19 cases among both players and coaches.

It's been an incredibly tough season for the University of Southern Mississippi's football team in some ways. More commonly known as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. It doesn't necessarily seem to be getting much easier anytime soon.

Interim head coach Walden tests positive for COVID-19

Scotty Walden took over head coaching duties at Southern Miss just a few weeks ago.

It was something he probably wasn't expecting to have to do. The previous head coach, Jay Hopson, resigned abruptly following the first game of the season.

And so, Walden was named the interim head coach. But the novel Coronavirus has brought on even more challenges. The Golden Eagles have already had at least two games of their season postponed, possibly canceled. One of them came after over 20 of their own players could not take the field, notes CBS. Because of the novel coronavirus.

And now, Walden also has tested positive for the virus. He's gone into quarantine. Apparently, he plans to take another test to confirm the previous result. But Yahoo indicates that he's been showing symptoms of COVID-19.

As usual in this type of case, Walden plans to do what he can remotely. He would not be allowed to coach a game remotely, however. That and other in-person head coaching aspects would have to be dealt with by somebody else. An interim head coach, if you will.

Walden was the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach

A native of Cleburne, Texas, Walden played football at three different universities. First, at what is now Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa. A National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics institution.

Afterward, Walden played with two National Collegiate Athletic Association schools.

The first was Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. And the second was Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. A university that now could be considered somewhat polarizing because of its name. Taken from controversial former Texas Governor Lawrence Sullivan Ross, who was also a prominent Confederacy figure.

Scotty Walden began his coaching career there as an offensive coordinator. Shortly after, he left for East Texas Baptist University in Marshall. He started there as the offensive coordinator. But he eventually rose to become the school's head football coach.

When Walden first became a Souther Miss' staff member, it was as the wide receivers coach. Later, he split duties as the co-offensive coordinator.

Initially sharing the role with Buster Faulkner and later with Matt Kubik.