While it may look like he's still finding his stride with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran quarterback Tom Brady should still be feared by other NFL teams. According to retired defensive and current Fox Sports' NFL analyst Marcellus Wiley.

During the latest episode of Fox Sports 1's "Speak for Yourself" where he is a co-host together with retired linebacker Emmanuel Acho, Wiley declared that other NFL teams should not take the 43-year-old Brady for granted despite his struggles in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

"You have to fear Tom Brady," said Wiley, adding when it comes to deep balls, Brady has completed 18 passes of 20-yard or plus, the same as Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

Wiley said the numbers debunked what critics are saying that the 43-year-old Brady can only do is long handoffs. The retired defensive end added that Brady has two games with three-plus passing touchdowns and an NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award to his name this season.

Wiley says Brady putting up great numbers

Wiley said Brady's outstanding play could lead the Buccaneers to a divisional championship and end their playoff drought that started in 2007.

"Tom Brady is fine. Learning on the fly but still putting up great numbers," he added. This season, Brady has completed 126 of 196 passes for 12 touchdowns and four interceptions for the 3-2 Buccaneers. On Sunday, Brady will go up against the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers in one of the most anticipated clashes this season.

Brady is 3-2 overall against the Packers and 1-1 all-time against Rodgers in his 20-year career with the Patriots. The undefeated Packers (4-0) have entered the week as a two-point favorite over the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers won three straight outings, including a 38-31 comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Bears derailed their momentum.

Brady lauds Rodgers

While they are considered rivals, Brady and Rodgers have a tight relationship on the field and sometimes play golf together. During his regular news conference, Brady praised Rodgers' accomplishments on the field and his outstanding play, per a report by Nick Goss of NBC Sports. Brady is also calling the Packers quarterback a great passer and an efficient quarterback. Against the Packers, the Buccaneers are hoping to get back some of their injured players, like Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette. In a report by Rick Stroud of Tampa Bay Times, Brady said injuries had taken a toll on their offense and their development as a team. It remains unsure if Godwin and Fournette suit up against the Packers.