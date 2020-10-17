Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady faces his toughest challenge yet when they take on the unbeaten Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers looked to have found their groove as they recorded three straight victories, including a tough come-from-behind 38-31 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers, where the 43-year-old Brady threw for 369 yards, and five touchdown passes.

However, the Buccaneers came crashing down to earth as they lost to the Chicago Bears, 20-19, on Thursday Night Football. In that game, they led by as many as 13 points, but they squandered it after committing 11 offensive penalties that led to a loss of 109 yards.

Brady also seemed to have lost track of the downs in the crucial part of the game, stalling their attempt to at least get in range of a game-winning field goal. Now in a tie for first place in the NFC South with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints with identical 3-2 marks, the Buccaneers will be hard-pressed to win against the 4-0 Packers and their quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Brady determined to put the loss to the Bears behind

Brady is determined to put their heartbreaking loss to the Bears behind and lead his team to a crucial win. On Friday, Brady posted a photo of him on Instagram talking to some teammates during practice with the caption “SAMURAI - Revel in being discarded, or having all your energies exhausted in vain; only those who have endured hardship will be of use.

Samurai, who has never erred before, will never have what it takes.” -- Hagakure.”

The quote was taken from Hagakure: The Book of the Samurai by Yamamoto Tsunetomo, a samurai of the Saga Domain in Hizen Province in the 17th century. Based on the quote, Brady may be referring to the challenges the Buccaneers are facing and the efforts that went down the drain during their losses.

Brady may also be referring to the lessons that will be learned from their mistakes as they move forward to other challenges. As expected, Brady’s ever-supportive wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, expressed support for her husband with three fist bump emojis.

Packers just one-point favorite over Bucs

The Packers entered the week as a two-point favorite over the Buccaneers, but their edge over Tampa Bay has gone down.

Based on the latest odds from BetMGM and USA TODAY Sports, the Packers are now just a one-point favorite over the Buccaneers.

USA Today said the game is predicted to be close that bettors can’t go wrong either way. Brady could face the Buccaneers with all of his weapons presents, with Pro Bowl receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans expected to play. Running back Leonard Fournette is questionable for Sunday, but he could play alongside veteran rusher LeSean McCoy, who will also serve as another target for Brady. Fournette, cornerback Carlton Davis and defensive lineman Khalil Davis are also questionable due to abdomen and ankle issues.