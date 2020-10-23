Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. expressed his frustration on the sideline following their 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The star wideout was seen on the sidelines slamming his helmet and punching a Gatorade cooler. He even took his gloves and cleats before the end of the game, where he finished with two catches for 25 yards on four targets.

On Wednesday, Beckham justified his action, per a story by Wil Leitner of Fox Sports Radio, saying he only wanted to finish the game with his teammates rather than be pulled out of the outing early. Beckham also referred to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, without mentioning him by name, as he tries to justify his outburst on the sideline.

“I love him to death, but there’s people who have plenty of rings and considered the GOAT, and they do things on the sideline, and other people do things on the sideline, and they get away with it,” said Beckham, who was obviously referring to the 43-year-old quarterback. In their Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears, Brady was seen shouting at his teammates after committing five penalties on one drive that stalled their attempt to go for a game-winning field goal.

Sharpe says some of Beckham’s actions only for himself

Beckham’s comments did not sit well with some football analysts, including Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, former cornerback Antonio Cromartie, and Skip Bayless.

During Thursday’s edition of “Undisputed,” Sharpe said that while he understands Beckham’s point, he said some of the wide receiver’s action is not for the football team's betterment, but only for his benefit.

“There were times that your action was not for the betterment of the team, but it was about for the betterment of Odell,” said Sharpe, per another report by Fox Sports.

“It’s hard for people to differentiate when you’re trying to be passionate and trying to get your team motivated and when you’re trying to be selfish,” he added.

For Cromartie, Beckham doesn’t have a point, saying the wide receiver can’t compare himself to other people at the end of the day. The retired cornerback said he has no problem with showing emotions, but it’s not enough reason to lose professionalism. Cromartie added that Beckham’s previous outbursts and antics had led people to put his actions under the microscope.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about you but the organization that’s trying to win,” Cromartie said.

Bayless mentions Beckham's past mistakes

For Bayless, Beckham doesn’t have a resume to fall back on, as his outbursts during his term with the New York Giants were only about himself. Bayless said Beckham’s perspective is lost for calling out Brady, who has six Super Bowl wins in nine Super Bowl appearances and a 30-11 record in the playoffs. Bayless said Odell played in only one playoff game and lost terribly to the Green Bay Packers.

The analyst said this was partly due to Beckham’s act of hauling his fellow wide receivers into a yacht to Florida, instead of preparing for a frozen environment in Green Bay.

Bayless pointed out that Brady’s outburst was justified after his offensive line committed five penalties in one drive. After his outburst, the Buccaneers committed no penalties in their 38-10 win over the Packers. “I would chalk it up to effective leadership,” said Bayless.