As a native of Boston, Massachusetts, actor Chris Evans is a known fan of the New England Patriots. In a previous interview with the Men's Journal, Evans rated himself as "off the charts" when it comes to his fandom level with the Patriots. In an interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live" several years ago, per an article on NBC Sports, Evans admitted that he loves quarterback Tom Brady more than the Patriots themselves. "Tom's up there. I love the Patriots like any sports entity, but Tom is a special man," Evans said during the interview.

Evans still a fan of Patriots

Now that Brady left the Patriots and signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Evans said "Jimmy Kimmel Live" during Friday's interview that he's still a fan of New England.

"I have, I have," Evans replied when asked by Kimmel if he's yet following the Patriots even without Brady. However, the actor admitted that he's following the Buccaneers that he normally would. "But I would be lying if I wasn't also following Tampa Bay a little bit more than I normally would though," Evans said, as transcribed by the author from Kimmel's YouTube video.

The "Captain America" star also said that he loves how the 43-year-old Brady is performing with the Buccaneers, who are now leading the NFC South with a 5-2 mark. After a slow start with the Buccaneers, Brady finally got his groove going as he threw for 15 touchdown passes in the last five games as the Buccaneers went 4-1, including huge wins over the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patriots struggle in last three outings

For their part, the Patriots are now 2-4 following a three-game losing streak, with the latest coming via a 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With Brady gone, the Patriots turned to Cam Newton as their starting quarterback. Still, he has struggled mightily this season, completing just 88 of 131 passes for 969 yards and two touchdowns with seven interceptions.

However, Brady said in an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio that he believes that the Patriots can get it right. Brady also expressed confidence in Newton, who won the Most Valuable Player award in 2015 during his stint with the Carolina Panthers.

No changes in Buccaneers' injury report

Based on Friday's injury report, the Buccaneers may have to play the New York Giants without Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin on Monday Night Football.

On Tuesday, Godwin underwent surgery to repair a fractured left index finger that happened after catching a touchdown pass from Brady in their 45-20 win over the Raiders. According to the injury report posted by the team's official website, Godwin did not participate in practice. Four players were limited during practice, including tight end Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), wide receiver Scotty Miller (hip/groin), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder, groin). The Buccaneers are a 10-point favorite over the Giants in their primetime showdown.