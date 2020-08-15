Veteran quarterback Tom Brady may be new with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but an NFL writer predicts that he will bring home major hardware in the upcoming season. The 43-year-old Brady signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers in the offseason, leaving the New England Patriots after a 20-year stay in Foxborough. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic was a major issue for Brady as this prevented him from learning his new team’s playbook. However, for Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana, he expects Brady to adjust quickly with the Buccaneers as he is surrounded by talented young teammates.

Brady also has a dependable target in tight end Rob Gronkowski, whom he connected for 78 touchdown passes during their nine years together with the Patriots. Despite being in a new system, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he likes where Brady now in terms of adjustment with his playbook, An NFL writer is so confident about Brady’s chance of succeeding with the Buccaneers that he predicted the six-time Super Bowl champion will win another Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy in the coming season.

CBS Sports writer makes prediction

Tyler Sullivan, in his Buccaneers’ fearless forecast piece for CBS Sports, is convinced that Brady will capture his fourth MVP trophy, which the veteran quarterback won in 2007, 2010 and 2017.

According to Sullivan, Brady will be out to prove that he has not yet fallen and remains the best player in the NFL. Sullivan said he expects Brady to break his own record of being the oldest player in NFL history to win the coveted award.

In 2017, Brady set the record of being the oldest winner of the MVP trophy at age 40.

Sullivan said the collection of talent around Brady is arguably the best that he has had in his entire career, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. The Buccaneers backfield is also loaded with LeSean McCoy, Ronald Jones II, and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn leading the way.

“The offensive line is also sturdy enough to keep Brady upright,” said Sullivan, who added that Brady will put up massive numbers in Arians’ scheme, which uses two tight ends as the base offense.

Brady to win seventh Super Bowl trophy with Bucs

In addition to Brady winning the MVP trophy, Sullivan added that the veteran signal-caller will carry the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in February. Sullivan said it would be very special for the Buccaneers to win Super Bowl LV as they will host the event at Raymond James Stadium. As long as the Buccaneers remain healthy, Sullivan said that Brady will be able to carry them deep into the playoffs and emerge with the Lombardi Trophy in their hands. “With Brady's experience in January and February, I see this all resulting in the club's second Super Bowl title in franchise history and first since 2003,” said Sullivan.