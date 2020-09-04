Not only did the 8th inning program come out for ‘MLB The Show 20’ on September 3, but as what has become a weekly occurrence, another roster and ratings update came out.

As we have been doing each week since rating updates began, let’s take a look at the players who went up or down a level (those that went from bronze to common, or common to bronze, are not included). This week’s group of players mostly include those who went up a level, and no player lost their diamond status (three new players went diamond).

All player rating updates can be found at The Show Nation.

Risers

Gold to Diamond

Kenta Maeda, Twins (SP) - 84 to 86

Starling Marte, Marlins (CF) - 84 to 85

Luke Voit, Yankees (1B) - 82 to 85

Marte already paid dividends for the Marlins after they acquired him on August 31 as the day after he connected on a solo blast in the eighth inning to give Miami a 3-2 victory.

Silver to Gold

Jason Heyward, Cubs (RF) - 79 to 82

Tyler Glasnow, Rays (SP) - 79 to 81

Luis Robert, White Sox (CF) - 79 to 81

Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays (LF) - 79 to 81

Eric Hosmer, Padres (1B) - 76 to 81

Ian Happ, Cubs (CF) - 77 to 80

Didi Gregorius, Phillies (SS) - 79 to 80

Kevin Kiermaier, Rays (CF) - 79 to 80

Robert was the runaway winner when ESPN asked their MLB experts which rookie would have the biggest impact for the rest of the season. He has played an excellent centerfield while also connecting on 11 homers.

Bronze to Silver

Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers (SP) - 74 to 79

Zach Davies, Padres (SP) - 74 to 78

Yan Gomes, Nationals (C) - 74 to 77

Marco Gonzales, Mariners (SP) - 73 to 77

Adam Wainwright, Cardinals (SP) - 72 to 76

Renato Nunez, Orioles (3B) - 74 to 76

Kyle Tucker, Astros (LF) - 74 to 76

Dakota Hudson, Cardinals (SP) - 68 to 75

Brad Keller, Royals (SP) - 73 to 75

Miguel Cabrera, Tigers (1B) - 74 to 75

Jose Quintana, Cubs (SP) - 68 to 75

Corbin Burnes, Brewers (SP) - 72 to 75

Zach Eflin, Phillies (SP) - 70 to 75

Matt Strahm, Padres (RP) - 70 to 75

Framber Valdez, Astros (SP) - 67 to 75

Making four starts in 2020, Gonsolin has given up just one earned run and nine hits in 17.2 innings.

If the 26-year-old keeps it up, he will likely be near the top of NL Rookie of the Year voting at the end of the season.

Fallers

Gold to Silver

David Peralta, Diamondbacks (LF) - 81 to 79

The 33-year-old Peralta has just not been able to replicate the power numbers he put up in 2018 when he hit 30 home runs, and he has hit just two in his first 136 at bats of 2020.

Silver to Bronze

Brian Goodwin, Reds (CF) - 76 to 73

Chris Bassitt, Athletics (SP) - 76 to 70

Alex Wood, Dodgers (RP) - 75 to 69

After giving up just two earned runs in his first three starts (16.2 innings), Bassitt has allowed 13 earned runs over his last four (19.2 innings). He still has solid marks of a 3.74 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in seven starts.