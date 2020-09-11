As ‘MLB The Show 20’ has been doing every week since the beginning of the season, another roster update with player rating adjustments came out on September 11.

Here are the players who went up or down a level (those who went from common to bronze, or bronze to common, are not included). In this week’s update, four players joined the diamond club for the first time in this year’s game.

All the updated player ratings can be found at The Show Nation.

Risers

Gold to Diamond

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals (1B) - 84 to 86

Seth Lugo, Mets (SP) - 83 to 85

Liam Hendriks, Athletics (RP) - 84 to 85

Marcell Ozuna, Braves (LF) - 83 to 85

Since being inserted into the starting rotation, Lugo has given up just two runs while striking out 20 batters in 11.2 innings over three appearances.

Silver to Gold

Jake Cronenworth, Padres (SS) - 79 to 81

Wil Myers, Padres (RF) - 79 to 81

Marco Gonzales, Mariners (SP) - 77 to 80

Rhys Hoskins, Phillies (1B) - 79 to 80

Brandon Belt, Giants (1B) - 76 to 80

Michael Brantley, Astros (LF) - 79 to 80

Zach Pleasac, Indians (SP) - 76 to 80

Adam Duvall, Braves (LF) - 76 to 80

Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers (SP) - 79 to 80

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays (SS) - 78 to 80

The past two Wednesdays have been special for Duvall as he hit three home runs in each of those games while combining to drive in 14 runs. According to MLB.com, he became the first Braves player ever to have multiple three-homer games.

Bronze to Silver

Devin Williams, Brewers (RP) - 72 to 79

Dylan Moore, Mariners (3B) - 73 to 78

Sixto Sanchez, Marlins (SP) - 73 to 78

Kevin Gausman, Giants (SP) - 73 to 77

Jake McGee, Dodgers (RP) - 72 to 77

Rowdy Tellez, Blue Jays (1B) - 72 to 77

Tyler Mahle, Reds (SP) - 73 to 77

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins (SP) - 74 to 76

Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox (CF) - 74 to 76

Triston McKenzie, Indians (SP) - 68 to 75

Deivi Garcia, Yankees (SP) - 69 to 75

Expect Williams to have his rating continue climbing if he keeps up the remarkable season that he is having (in 17 innings, he has given up just one run, four hits, and struck out 35 hitters).

Fallers

Diamond to Gold

Whit Merrifield, Royals (2B) - 85 to 84

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (CF) - 85 to 83

Currently on the 10-day IL, Marte has seen his OPS drop 250 points from his breakout 2019 year (from .981 to .731).

Gold to Silver

Patrick Corbin, Nationals (SP) - 91 to 79

Carlos Santana, Indians (1B) - 80 to 77

Yoan Moncada, White Sox (3B) - 80 to 76

One of the stalwarts in Washington’s rotation during their World Series-winning season last year, Corbin has given up at least seven hits of five of his last seven starts of 2020.

Silver to Bronze

Carson Kelly, Diamondbacks (C) - 76 to 74

John Means, Orioles (SP) - 75 to 74

Marwin Gonzalez, Twins (SS) - 76 to 74

Matthew Boyd, Tigers (SP) - 76 to 74

Kevin Newman, Pirates (2B) - 75 to 73

Adrian Houser, Brewers (SP) - 75 to 72

Yusmeiro Petit, Athletics (RP) - 76 to 72

Mark Canha, Athletics (CF) - 76 to 72

Gary Sanchez, Yankees (C) - 76 to 71

Sanchez hit 34 home runs last year, but it has been an atrocious year at the plate for him in 2020 (.121 batting average).