With the 2020 MLB regular season coming close to a conclusion, ‘MLB The Show 20’ put out their second-to-last roster and ratings update for the regular season on September 18.

As we have been doing every week, let’s take a look at the players who went up or down a level in the ratings update (players who went from common to bronze, or bronze to common, are not included).

All of the rating updates can be found at The Show Nation.

Risers

Gold to Diamond

Dinelson Lamet, Padres (SP) - 84 to 86

In 10 starts, Lamet looks like he will receive some down NL Cy Young votes as he ranks sixth in the NL in ERA (2.12), second in WHIP (0.89), and tied for fourth in strikeouts (79).

Silver to Gold

Devin Williams, Brewers (RP) - 79 to 83

Chris Martin, Braves (RP) - 78 to 83

Will Smith, Dodgers (C) - 79 to 82

Corbin Burnes, Brewers (SP) - 78 to 82

Miguel Rojas, Marlins (SS) - 77 to 81

Dominic Smith, Mets (1B) - 79 to 81

Tanner Rainey, Nationals (RP) - 77 to 81

Drew Pomeranz, Padres (RP) - 78 to 81

Rafael Devers, Red Sox (3B) - 78 to 80

Sixto Sanchez, Marlins (SP) - 78 to 80

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs (SP) - 79 to 80

Zach Davies, Padres (SP) - 79 to 80

Williams really should have had a gold live series card for a while now as he’s struck out an incredible 43 hitters in 21 innings and has allowed only one earned run. According to CBS Sports, he has allowed just eight base runners and no runs over his last 15 appearances.

Bronze to Silver

Clint Frazier, Yankees (LF) - 72 to 79

Alec Mills, Cubs (SP) - 74 to 77

Jesus Aguilar, Marlins (1B) - 74 to 77

Jeimer Candelario, Tigers (3B) - 74 to 77

Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles (1B) - 73 to 77

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Rangers (3B) - 68 to 76

Maikel Franco, Royals (3B) - 74 to 76

Dane Dunning, White Sox (SP) - 72 to 76

Jedd Gyorko, Brewers (1B) - 73 to 76

Kole Calhoun, Diamondbacks (RF) - 73 to 75

Kwang Hyun Kim, Cardinals (SP) - 72 to 75

Colin Moran, Pirates (3B) - 73 to 75

Sean Murphy, Athletics (C) - 70 to 75

Antonio Senzatela, Rockies (SP) - 74 to 75

A first-round pick by the Orioles in 2015, Mountcastle made his MLB debut on August 21 and has done nothing but rake at the plate with a .979 OPS in his first 101 plate appearances.

Fallers

Diamond to Gold

Jack Flaherty, Cardinals (SP) - 85 to 83

Zack Greinke, Astros (SP) - 85 to 83

The last time Flaherty took the mound on September 15, it was an ugly outing as he allowed nine runs in just three innings.

Gold to Silver

J.D. Martinez, Red Sox (LF) - 80 to 78

One of the most feared hitters the past couple seasons, Martinez has looked like a shell of his former self in 2020 hitting just .206 with a .664 OPS.

Silver to Bronze

Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks (SP) - 79 to 74

Josh Reddick, Astros (RF) - 76 to 74

Freddy Galvis, Reds (SS) - 75 to 73

Joc Pederson, Dodgers (LF) - 75 to 72

Drew Smyly, Giants (RP) - 75 to 72

Nick Markakis, Braves (RF) - 76 to 72

Cesar Hernandez, Indians (2B) - 75 to 72

In the first season of a five year, $85 million deal, Bumgarner has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball with an 8.53 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in seven starts.