Technically, veteran running back LeSean McCoy hasn't played a game with veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Still, he considers his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate the best signal-caller in the league that he has ever played with. McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, made this statement during his Twitter question-and-answer session with Buccaneers fans, per a report by Yahoo! Sports. "Technically, I haven't played with Tom Brady yet. But it would be Tom Brady, for sure," said the 32-year-old McCoy, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Buccaneers in the offseason.

McCoy picks Bucs because of team DNA

The veteran rusher picked his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the second-best quarterback he has played with. McCoy played for the Chiefs last season but was inactive during their Super Bowl LIV showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. After Mahomes, McCoy picked Michael Vick and Donovan McNabb, whom he played with during his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. McCoy was reported to be in line to return to the Eagles, but he eventually chose to sign with the Buccaneers, saying he picked Tampa Bay because of the team's DNA. "I think we've got some great coaches here that I can learn from, that have been successful," he said. Aside from his rushing ability, McCoy will provide Brady with another potential target due to his catching prowess.

In 160 career games, McCoy has recorded 503 catches for 3,797 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Buccaneers also added another rusher in Leonard Fournette, who also signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. While Ronald Jones remains as the top rusher for the Buccaneers, McCoy and Fournette are expected to play crucial roles for Tampa Bay.

Gisele backs Brady's decision

Many players have opted out of the upcoming NFL season due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, but Brady is not one of them as he aims to suit up for his 21st season in the league. According to Hollywood Life, Brady has had many conversations with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, about playing this season, and she expressed her full support for the quarterback's decision.

Gisele is confident that Brady is taking all protocols seriously and is getting continuously tested as their family's health is at stake, per Hollywood Life. The report said Brady did not consider opting out of the upcoming season. "He is ready for what comes next, and Gisele will be along for the ride," Hollywood Life's source said. Recently, Bundchen was reported to be riled by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's shabby treatment of her husband, according to Jeff Benedict's new book, "The Dynasty." In that book, it was mentioned that team owner Robert Kraft thanked Brady for being classy during his stint with the Patriots.