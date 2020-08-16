Veteran quarterback Tom Brady will prove his doubters wrong in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the declaration of Chris Simms, co-host of Pro Football Talk, during an interview with Sky Sports News, per a report by Cameron Hogwood and Richard Graves. The 43-year-old Brady joined the Buccaneers on a two-year deal worth $50 million in the offseason following a 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots. Simms said that Brady would prove to his doubters that he was the key to the Patriots' six Super Bowl wins and not head coach Bill Belichick. "Of course he wants to prove the doubters wrong that 'hey, it was a lot me, it wasn't so much Bill Belichick,'" said Simms, adding that this will motivate Brady his first year under Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

Bucs ideal team for Brady

Simms said the Buccaneers are an ideal team for Brady to prove this as he is surrounded by talents such as wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. Not to mention Rob Gronkowski, who cut short his retirement and joined his close friend and fellow ex-Patriot Brady to Tampa Bay. In their nine years together with the Patriots, Gronkowski caught 78 touchdown passes from Brady. The familiarity between Brady and Gronkowski will help the Buccaneers develop into a Super Bowl contender immediately.

Besides, the Buccaneers also carry talented running backs LeSean McCoy, Ronald Jones II, and rookie Ke' Shawn Vaughn, who could also emerge as possible targets for Brady, who is known for targeting running backs as well during his stint with the Patriots.

Simms said he expects Brady to bring in some of the New England offense and mix it with Arians' style of play, which he says is going to be a good combination." Simms added that the Buccaneers' offense would also be fun, especially if Brady connects with Evans and Godwin.

Another ex-Patriot set to join Bucs

Aside from Gronkowski, another former Patriot could join Brady in Tampa Bay. In a tweet by Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Buccaneers are expected to sign former Patriots defensive tackle Kyle Love after bringing him in for a visit. According to Auman, Love only needs to clear his physical exam, including a COVID-19 test, before the Buccaneers can officially sign him.

Brady and Gronkowski played with the 33-year-old Love from 2010-2013. After leaving the Patriots, he split his 2014 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs. He joined the Carolina Panthers from 2015 to 2019, where he played with now Patriot quarterback Cam Newton, who recently signed a one-year deal with New England. Newton is expected to compete for the starting quarterback position left by Brady against veteran Brian Hoyer and second-year player Jarrett Stidham.