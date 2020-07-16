The college recruiting season has been full of intrigue, and the latest twist in the recruiting cycle has seen four-star cornerback, Jordan Hancock, de-commit from the Clemson Tigers. Analysts expect Hancock to join Ohio State in 2021, and the Buckeyes are making every effort to impress the North Gwinnett High School player. Many pundits have pointed to the appointment of Kerry Coombs as a key factor in Ohio States' success in stealing Hancock away from Clemson.

Jordan Hancock to Buckeyes

Coombs returned to the Ohio State Buckeyes earlier this year as the team’s new defensive coordinator. The 54-year-old was working with the Tennessee Titans before the appointment, and his success with cornerbacks at the NFL level may have convinced Hancock to switch his allegiance from Clemson to the Buckeyes.

Hancock had announced his commitment to the Tigers back in March, and although he appeared ready to join the program, Ohio State did not give up its pursuit of the 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete.

Now that Hancock has de-committed from Clemson, the guns-blazing approach to recruiting the four-star prospect appears to have paid off Ohio State. Hancock will improve an already impressive 2021 recruiting class for the Buckeyes. According to 247Sports, the current crop of players committed to Ohio State is the best in the country, and Hancock will be the 19th addition to the impressive class. Hancock’s addition will also serve as sweet revenge over Clemson following Ohio State’s controversial Fiesta Bowl loss to the Tigers this year.

In the thrilling encounter, Clemson defeated Ohio State Buckeyes 29-23 to advance to the national championship final, but the loss left a bitter taste in Coach Ryan Day’s mouth.

The controversial game

The Buckeye’s head coach lamented some calls during the game that he felt turned the game in Clemson’s favor.

During the game, a targeting foul called on cornerback Shaun Wade allowed Clemson to get back into the game. The Tigers were trailing the Buckeyes when the game officials made the call, and Coach Ryan felt that the decision gave Clemson a lifeline in the game. Ohio State fans were also disappointed after officials ruled out a 16-yard J.

K. Dobbins touchdown after review.

The loss to Clemson ended Ohio State’s hopes of clinching the national championship, but the Buckeyes could have the last laugh in their heated rivalry with Clemson after signing Hancock. Pundits expect Hancock to be a top cornerback at the college level, and they feel that he could develop into a future early-round NFL draft pick. The four-star prospect can play in several positions across the secondary, and his quick instincts and versatility will make him a dangerous weapon in the Buckeye’s defense. For now, Ohio State fans are happy to have snatched the talented player from their bitter rival.