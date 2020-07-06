Many were surprised when the New England Patriots signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year, incentive-filled contract. It was earlier reported that the Patriots would roll with second-year player Jarrett Stidham as their starter and veteran Brian Hoyer as a backup. Also, it was reported that the Patriots were not interested in bringing in Newton, who played nine seasons for the Carolina Panthers before he was released last March. Newton, the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player, was let go by the Panthers after they signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year contract worth in excess of $60 million.

It looked like Newton would head into the regular season without a team, but the Patriots suddenly made a move and signed him to a one-year deal worth in excess of $1 million, with only $550,000 in guaranteed money. With Newton signed, the biggest question now is if he will fit with the system of head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Hall of Fame wide receiver and former Patriot Randy Moss declared that Newton will be a fun quarterback for the team, especially because of his running ability. Moss said Newton’s speed could help the Patriots spread their offense. With his running ability, Moss said Newton can become a force in the rushing attack. Last season, Newton was limited to just two games due to a fractured bone in his foot.

Newton will develop chemistry with Belichick

Former Patriots center/guard Damien Woody, in a discussion on ESPN’s “Get Up”, said he doesn’t see any problem with Newton developing chemistry with Belichick and getting used to the “Patriot Way." “I expect it to be a good fit and I think what Randy Moss said was exactly right,” Woody said, per a report by Adam London of New England Sports Network (NESN).

According to Woody, Belichick has a method of bringing everyone down to a level playing field where Newton will learn from the “best coach that’s ever coached this game.” Also, Woody said McDaniels will take advantage of Newton’s unique skill set in various situations. Woody said he’s excited and interested to see how the Newton-Belichick and Newton-McDaniels combinations rub off on the other players.

“I’m interested to see who’s going to rub off more on the other person. I think that’s big news in New England,” he stressed.

Newhouse echoes Woody’s position

Former Patriots and Panthers offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse also weighed in on the Newton signing, saying the quarterback’s strong personality will not create friction within the team and lead to a clash with Belichick and McDaniels. In an interview with Sirius XM NFL's "Late Hits" show, Newhouse said Newton has matured, competed, and grown so much over the years so he understands his situation with the Patriots. Newhouse played 11 games with the Panthers in 2018 before signing with the Patriots last season.