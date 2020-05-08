The Nebraska football team's recruiting efforts have been heating up a bit over the last few weeks. Having said that, there have been some ups and downs. On Friday night, it appears the Huskers have hit another high as they secured the commitment of Connecticut-based linebacker Drew Monin. The question now is just what this means for the program and where its recruiting effort goes from here.

Monin is as an under the radar prospect as Nebraska has landed in the last several years. A member of the 2021 class, he isn't listed or rated on either of the big recruiting sites in Rivals, or 247Sports.

Because of that, it's hard to say just how big a prospect Monin is, or how the Cornhuskers might have come across him. It's also hard to tell just how sought after the linebacker is by other FBS and Power 5 schools.

The player's "final four" a while back does appear to show he had at least three FBS offers. The fact that an FCS school was among that list, it doesn't appear many big schools have come calling. In addition to Nebraska, Monin named Virginia Tech, Rutgers, and Merrimack College among his finalists.

Talented 'backer lands on Nebraska

Danny Jaillet of HuskerCorner.com reports that Monin might not be at the top of the list for a ton of big schools, but that doesn't mean he didn't have an impressive career heading into his senior season this fall.

With one season to go Monin recorded 351 career total tackles and 78 tackles for a loss in his first three years in high school.

He's also someone who has shown an ability to rush the passer. The Nebraska coaches have certainly shown a preference for rush ends and linebackers who can get to the quarterback in the last few recruiting cycles.

Playing for Avon Farms, Connecticut, Monin has been named an all-conference player three straight seasons.

Nebraska's slow start to the 2021 class

Monin appears to be the seventh commit in Nebraska's current, 2021 recruiting class. He's the fourth linebacker in the group and the first from the state of Connecticut. The lack of commitments and the fact that the majority of the players who have committed have three or fewer stars means the Cornhuskers are currently ranked just 38th in the country. The coaching staff's recruiting efforts have taken two big hits in the last month as well.

Two of the top three prospects in the state of Nebraska have both chosen to go elsewhere. What's more, both Avante Dickerson and Keagan Johnson going to division rivals. Dickerson, the state's top prospect pulled the trigger for Minnesota while Johnson chose Iowa last week.

Monin stops that bleeding a bit for the Huskers as he's the second commit the school has secured its second commitment this month.