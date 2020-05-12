The Nebraska basketball team scored itself a surprise commit on Tuesday morning. Center Eduardo Andre announced he was going to be a Cornhusker before most people in the state had their first cup of coffee.

The news comes as the Huskers were looking to find one more player to fill out its roster for the upcoming season. There had been some concern they weren't going to have someone to man center and would have to spend another season working around their lack of size. Nebraska had been in the running for other transfer centers in the last few weeks but had lost out on all of them, until Andre.

Nebraska beats out the biggies

On Twitter, Rivals' analyst Robin Washut broke down the commitment and made it clear Andre isn't someone who was being looked at by minor schools. In addition to Nebraska, he had offers from Illinois, Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Boston College, Houston, San Diego State, South Florida, and others.

Andre is a native of Angola who moved to London when he was 4. He didn’t start playing organized basketball until he was 15 but developed so quickly the he moved to the US and earned multiple high-major offers after just a few years. — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) May 12, 2020

Coming out of Chandler, Arizona, from Compass Prep, the prospect certainly has quite a bit of talent, but he's also a bit of a project.

Originally born in Angola, Andre moved to London, England, when he was young and then to the states in his teens. Rivals reports he didn't start playing basketball until he was 15. Despite having so little experience on the basketball court, he's clearly made the most of his short time as offers from some basketball powerhouses attest.

Constructive criticism might have reeled him into Nebraska

Andre told Rivals soon after he committed that one of the big reasons he picked the Huskers over all the other schools that came calling is because head coach Fred Hoiberg was uncommonly honest with the center about his shortcomings.

"He was saying some stuff about my shooting and the fact that he wanted to work with me on it,” Andre told the recruiting site.

“I felt like if he wants to work with me in that way, he's being sincere. A lot of coaches don't say that. They just want to gas you up so they can get you."

In landing Andre, Nebraska has gotten a kid who was once considered among the best 150 in the 2020 class. He only dropped out because the recruiting site wasn't able to evaluate him as often as they need to in order to keep that list current.

Andre comes in standing 6-10 and having a wingspan that could make him a shot-blocker and rebounder Nebraska sorely missed last year. The 2019 season saw the team routinely getting outrebounded even by schools that didn't have a ton of great size themselves. The center rounds out a roster that is now completely full.

He took the last roster spot that Hoiberg had previously said he was holding open in hopes of getting someone to man the middle.