After going through a lengthy rebuild years ago, the Jaguars finally seemed like they were going to be a good team until everything collapsed by bad signings, trading players away, and players requesting a trade. The Jaguars are starting another rebuild now, and they're hoping this one goes by more quickly than the previous one. So far, they're off to a good start as they stocked the cupboard at the draft.

One player, they're looking to trade in their former first-round pick in RB Leonard Fournette.

In 2019, Fournette appeared in all but one game and rushed for 1152 yards for an average of 4.3 yards a run and got three rushing touchdowns. In the air, he caught 76 passes for 522 yards. Fournette is owed $8 638 907 for the 2020-21 season and is under control for one more season after that.

Fournette is a good player, and perhaps playing on a stronger team would boost his numbers. Playing on a better team would also make Fournette more motivated to perform better as he would go in knowing that they have a chance to win and be a playoff team.

With the conclusion of the draft, it's more clear which teams need help on the ground. Here are teams that could use Fournette's services.

Chicago Bears

If the Bears want to have a chance to contend in a tough NFC North, they'll need to improve their offense a lot, and the way they can do that is improving their run game. They currently don't have a QB1 right now as both Trubisky and Foles will be competing against each other for the starting job.

Regardless of who gets to start opening day, neither is a good thrower, and the Bears lack solid receiving options outside of Allen Robinson. They have David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen on the rush attack, but both averaged under four yards a carry. In return, the Jaguars would get a third-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams once possessed the best running back in the game in Todd Gurley, but they recently released him as injuries have plagued his performance, and he was too expensive for them to keep.

The Rams selected two running backs in the draft, with Cam Akers being their top selection and Xavier Jones being taken later in the draft. Akers is expected to be the starting running back if the season were to start today, but this is a team that made the Super Bowl in the 2018-19 season and are looking to get back after missing out on the playoffs entirely last season. If the Rams were to acquire Fournette, he could form a backfield of himself, Akers, and Darell Henderson, who was drafted last year. Henderson also did not do well last year, making the need for a strong RB high. With the Rams tight against the cap, they will have to ship out a high priced player, which TE Tyler Higbee can go to Jacksonville along with a third-round pick in 2021 and a seventh-round pick in 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are a playoff team, but they need upgrades to push them over the top compared to other playoff teams in the league. They can improve their offense by acquiring two offensive players from the Jaguars. One would be Fournette, who can form a backfield with Miles Sandes and push Boston Scott into a third-string role. The other player would be Keelan Cole, who can help the Eagles receiving corps, something that they need upgrades in. Last season, Cole caught 24 passes for 361 yards (average of 15 yards a catch) and three touchdowns. While he'd only be a one-year rental, he's fairly cheap coming at the cost of just $3.259 million.

He would be useful in four-receiver plays and can provide insurance for the oft-injured DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. In return, the Jags would get a second and third-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks aren't necessarily in need of a running back as they have Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, but they both often get injured. They were both injured towards the end of the season and the playoffs that the Seahawks had to persuade Marshawn Lynch to come out of retirement to play for them. Fournette would give the Seahawks three strong running backs that can be used in different situations, similar to how the 49ers used their running backs due to their immense depth at the position.

The Seahawks are also looking to get back to the Super Bowl, and Fournette could help them do that. A third-round pick in 2021 would go the other way.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When the Buccaneers signed Brady to a two-year deal, they basically gave themselves a two-year window to win a Super Bowl. RB was a position of need for the Buccaneers, and they addressed that by drafting Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third-round, but he probably won't have much of an impact as the Buccaneers would like in two years. In other words, Vaughn most likely won't help the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl. Fournette lines up perfectly with the Buccaneers' plans as he's under contract for two more years just like Brady is.

In order to get Fournette, the Bucs will have to move a player to stay within the cap. Due to their immense TE depth, they can trade Anthony Auclair, who's owed only $1.25 million and package him with a second-round pick in 2021 to get Fournette.