The college football season ended with a clash between two of the nation’s most promising quarterbacks. LSU’s Joe Burrow led his team to a 42-25 victory over Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship game. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and will be the first pick at the NFL Draft in April. After suffering defeat for the first time in his career at Clemson, Lawrence will return for a third season with the Tigers, but it could also be his last.

Lawrence on track to graduate in December

Trevor Lawrence, a 6-foot-6 220-pound quarterback with a strong arm, threw for 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns last season. His passes traveled an average of 9.0 yards per attempt. While his stats improved compared to his first season with the Tigers, he was unable to keep up with Burrow during the final game of the season. However, many expect him to bounce back and lead Clemson back to the championship game next season. The 2020 season could also be his last in the Tiger’s uniform.

Trevor Lawrence is on track to graduate in December. He enrolled early at Clemson and has taken extra hour classes which could have him graduate a year early. While he has yet to confirm if this season will be his last with the program, he could take a similar path to Houston Texan’s quarterback Deshaun Watson, reports Rubbing the Rock.

2020 Heisman Trophy odds

Watson led Clemson to two National Championship Games and won the 2016 title during his three seasons with the Tigers.

He also graduated a year early, and was the 12th pick in the 2017 draft. Lawrence enters his third season with Clemson ranked as the number one college football player in the country. He is the favorite to take home next year’s Heisman Trophy, and analysts have him going as the first pick in their 2021 NFL mock drafts. Meanwhile, according to NBC Sports, "Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, were listed by the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook as co-favorites to claim the 2020 Heisman Trophy with 4/1 odds."

The heartbreaking loss against LSU Tigers

The Clemson Tigers quarterback has joined the team for spring training.

In an interview with ESPN, he said that he was looking forward to moving on from the loss to LSU. “Going through adversity, I hadn't gone through much, it definitely gives you some perspective, appreciate the little things. It makes you want to work even harder to get back there.” The Tigers will also retain a key player on defense after Travis Etienne decided to skip this year’s NFL draft and return for his senior season. Let us know what you think about Trevor Lawrence, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Clemson Tigers.