The Ohio State college football team has been looking to retool its roster ahead of the departure of some major contributors. On defense, Chase Young and Joshua Okudah are among the players that will move on to the NFL. The Buckeyes are hoping that some of the players on the roster will step up and ease the loss. However, Ohio will struggle to replace a key player on offense. Running back J. K Dobbins will move on from the team after a spectacular season. Dobbins rushed for 2,003 yards last season, averaging 6.7 yards per carry while scoring 21 touchdowns.

Evan Pryor commits to Ohio State

Dobbins rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes. After he moves to the NFL, the team will have to figure out how to replace his consistent production. While they have some potentially good players in their running back room, Ohio’s best chance at finding another star running back will be through the recruiting process. The Buckeyes recently got a boost after a four-star running back prospect committed to the program. Evan Pryor announced on social media that he was “100%” committed to the Buckeyes.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back from William Amos Hough High School is ranked 84th nationally and fifth among running backs by 247Sports. In high school, Pryor has played 38 games and has rushed for 2,571 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also doubles up a threat in the passing game, having recorded 77 catches for 1,103 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Buckeyes are still in the running for TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State Buckeyes might go all out to sign highly rated TreVeyon Henderson. Pryor’s versatility will be a welcome addition to the Buckeyes offense. Things could get even better for Ohio State Buckeyes as they are still in the mix to sign five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson. The coveted running back announced that he had narrowed down his options to nine teams.

Ohio State made the cut and will have to beat out Virginia, Virginia-Tech, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, Oklahoma, and Texas. Henderson is regarded as the number two running back prospect in the country and has been ranked 17th best player nationally by 247Sports.

Scouts have praised his ability to shed tackles and his patience on the run. The young running back’s loose hips and athleticism make him elusive in the open field. He can also play on defense and has impressed as a cornerback. While his 5-foot-11, 195-pound frame gives him the ability to play on both sides of the ball, Henderson will have to put on some weight as he transitions into the college game.

If he picks Ohio State, the Buckeyes could have an elite pair of running backs in 2021. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ohio State Buckeyes and collage football.