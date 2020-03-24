After the Carolina Panthers officially released quarterback Cam Newton, many expected the New England Patriots to express interest in signing the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) as a replacement for Tom Brady, who left the team after 20 seasons and signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Jeff Howe of The Athletic said the Patriots don’t have any immediate interest in adding Newton, per his sources. In a tweet, Mark Maske of the Washington Post said the Patriots have a very tight cap situation and are probably done at quarterback after adding Brian Hoyer to go with Jarrett Stidham.

However, Maske said there is a possibility that it could change if the right quarterback becomes available for the right price. Newton became dispensable after the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal worth more than $60 million.

Stidham assured of starting job

Earlier, Tom E.

Curran of NBC Sports Boston said that Stidham is assured of the starting quarterback job, which was vacated after the 42-year-old Brady signed a two-year pact with the Buccaneers worth $50 million. The Patriots also brought back Hoyer for his third tour of duty in New England via a one-year deal. Newton has struggled with various injuries after winning NFL MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl but lost to the Denver Broncos.

Since then, Newton led the Panthers to the playoffs just once and amassed a 23-23 record. Last season, Newton played just two games due to a Lisfranc injury. He also underwent shoulder surgery that caused him to miss the final two regular-season games in 2018. Adam Schefter of ESPN said Newton underwent a physical in Atlanta on Monday and passed it, adding that the quarterback’s shoulder and foot “checking out well.” A first overall pick by the Panthers in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns with 108 interceptions for Carolina.

Brady praises Patriots in the media conference

On Tuesday, Brady held his first media conference as a Buccaneer, where he praised the Patriots organization and head coach Bill Belichick. “I have nothing but total respect and love,” said Brady, adding that he’s grateful to team owner Robert Kraft, Belichick all of his coaches and all of his teammates with the Patriots. Brady said football has brought him great relationships with the people he’s worked with so he will need time adjusting to a new life in Tampa Bay. However, Brady said his approach to the game remains the same, adding that he will focus on his roles and responsibilities with the Buccaneers.

“I’m going to go out and do the best I can to put our team in a position to win,” said Brady, who won six Super Bowl rings in his 20-year stint with the Patriots. The biggest challenge for Brady is to revive a franchise that hasn’t made it to the playoffs since 2007. Brady will be hard-pressed to develop chemistry with his new teammates, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end O.J. Howard because the NFL has put all offseason programs on hold due to the COVID-19 virus. However, Brady is known for inviting teammates to private workouts during his time with the Patriots.