The New England Patriots added another quarterback to the mix after Tom Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bringing back veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer for his third stint with the team. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots signed Hoyer to a one-year contract. Adam Schefter of ESPN provided more details on Hoyer’s deal, saying it is worth $1.05 million, but the signal-caller could earn up to $2 million partly due to his contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 34-year-old Hoyer became available after the Colts released him following the signing of veteran Philip Rivers to a one-year deal worth $25 million.

Hoyer is most experienced Patriots QB

Hoyer is the most experienced quarterback for the Patriots with 69 career NFL games, with 38 starts, during his stint with the Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers. Last season, Hoyer was with the Patriots but he was beaten by rookie Jarrett Stidham for the role of Brady’s backup.

The Patriots were hoping to bring Hoyer back but the Colts signed him to a deal after the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck. The Patriots, for their part, signed five-year veteran Cody Kessler as their third quarterback on the roster. Hoyer played four games with the Colts, with one start, last season, throwing for 372 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Reiss said if Stidham emerges as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, Hoyer will certainly help in guiding the second-year player on how to run the team’s offense.

In his career, Hoyer has thrown for 10,274 yards with 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. Earlier, it was reported that the Patriots have no interest in veteran quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston. Also, it was suggested that the Patriots should trade with the Carolina Panthers for quarterback Cam Newton, whose future with the team became uncertain following the signing of Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal worth more than $60 million.

Patriots ink linebacker

The Patriots made another transaction on Sunday, agreeing with free-agent linebacker Brandon Copeland on a one-year contract worth $1.05 million contract to boost their defensive unit. An undrafted player out of Penn in 2013, Copeland suited up a total of 60 games with the Detroit Lions from 2015 to 2016 and with the New York Jets from 2018 to 2019. In the last two seasons, the 6-foot-3, 268-pound Copeland started 14 games for the Jets, recording five sacks for the team in 2018. In his career, Copeland has recorded 107 combined tackles and 7.0 sacks. The Patriots lost several key defensive players to free agency after Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins signed with the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions, respectively.