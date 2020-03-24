Travis Frederick has been a star for the Dallas Cowboys for several years. Frederick is a long-time center. He has become known as one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in the National Football League.

In recent years, Frederick has been stricken with a significant medical condition. Despite still playing at a high level, Frederick has decided to re-arrange his priorities. Leading him to a surprise announcement.

Frederick abruptly declares his decision to retire

Travis Frederick recently wrote on Twitter that he intended to retire from the NFL.

The move came as a surprise for many. But ESPN indicates Frederick had been considering it for a while.

He cited his having Guillain-Barre syndrome as one of his reasons for leaving football behind. Frederick added that he could no longer perform at his highest level. And that he walks away with his head held high.

Yahoo indicates that Frederick's departure might be the most significant for the Cowboys this off-season. It's one of many they've had to face. Frederick was the Cowboys' first round draft pick in 2013.

He would be selected for five Pro Bowls. The last of which was after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. After two second-team All-Pro selections, Frederick was named a member of the first team in 2016.

Frederick was born in Sharon, Wisconsin. He went to high school in near-by Walworth. In addition to football, Frederick was a star member of the school's track and field team.

Frederick played his college career with the Badgers of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

While a Badger, Frederick was a first-team All-American in 2012. The Wisconsin Badgers also won three Big Ten Championships during Frederick's tenure.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is an autoimmune disorder

Guillain-Barre syndrome causes significant muscle weakness in victims. Typical early symptoms include pain in hands and feet that spreads over time. In severe cases, someone suffering from the disease could need assistance to breathe.

Their breathing muscles can become too weak to function normally. At times, the disease has also been found to cause heart problems. In some cases, Guillain-Barre syndrome can be fatal.

The disease was first documented in 1859. It was discovered by French physician Jean Landry. Its name comes from Landry's fellow French physicians, Georges Guillain and Jean Alexandre Barre. They were part of a team that researched the condition during the 20th Century.

Other known autoimmune conditions include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and Sjogren's syndrome. But perhaps the most well-known autoimmune disease is multiple sclerosis.

Often devastating, even deadly, the disease damages nerve cells in the spine and brain.