After a season in which they fell just short of a second consecutive national title, the Clemson Tigers will be itching to get back on the field and prove that they are still the best college football program in the country. The Tigers lost to LSU in the college title game in January but Coach Dabo Swinney has expressed confidence that his squad can bounce back next season. Swinney has turned the Clemson football program into one of the best in the country during his tenure. One of the reasons for the Tiger’s recent success has been their great recruiting.

The team hosted a bunch of recruits over the weekend during their second junior day of 2020.

Cornerback Jordan Hancock was among the prospects present at the junior day

One of the players that attended the recruiting event was cornerback Jordan Hancock. According to 247 Sports, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound cornerback from North Gwinnett High School has called Clemson his dream school. 247sports rates him as a four-star prospect. Jordan is an excellent cornerback who has the speed to keep up with opposing wide receivers.

He is also a willing tackler and has a tremendous upside to develop into a highly-skilled cornerback at the college level. In addition to Clemson’s offer, Jordan has received offers from Ohio State and Georgia. The race for his signature will mainly be between Clemson and Ohio State. Jordan will visit with the Buckeye’s later in the summer.

Nolan Rucci visited the Tigers for a second time

Other highly rated prospects attended Clemson’s junior day.

Five-star offensive lineman Nolan Rucci visited the Tigers for a second time after visiting in October last year. Nolan is among the most talented prospects in the 2021 class and his 6-foot-8, 285-pound frame would be a great addition to the Clemson offensive line. However, Penn State is favored to land him. Nolan’s father, Todd, was an offensive lineman at the program during the 1980s. Other schools in the mix to sign Nolan are Ohio State, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

His brother is a redshirt tight end on the Wisconsin football team, and that could add more intrigue in his recruitment process.

Other promising prospects for Clemson Tigers

Highly rated wide receiver, Troy Stellato, also attended Clemson’s junior day. The Tigers could use an additional body at the wide receiver position, and the 6-foot-1, 175-pound four-star prospect from Cardinal Gibbons High School would add speed and athleticism at the position. Clemson will have to compete with Alabama, LSU, Michigan, and Texas A&M who have made offers to the talented wide receiver. Let us know what you think about Jordan Hancock, put your comment in the comment section.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on college football.