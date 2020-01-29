Veteran quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Danny Amendola could be reunited with the New England Patriots or with another team. According to a report by Doug Kyed of the New England Sports Network (NESN), Brady could bring Amendola to his next destination or they can both return to the Patriots next season, a source familiar with the situation told NESN. Brady and Amendola will both turn free agents on March 18 and could sign with any team. Amendola could provide Brady and the Patriots with another reliable weapon and a player familiar with the system being implemented by head coach Bill Belichick.

The 34-year-old Amendola played his last two seasons with the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins. Last season, he caught 62 passes for 678 yards with a touchdown with the Lions while he tallied 59 receptions for 575 yards and a score with the Dolphins in 2018.

Amendola could be a welcome addition

In his five years with the Patriots, Amendola recorded 230 catches for 2,383 yards with 12 touchdowns. He stepped up his game in the playoffs, catching 57 passes for 709 yards with six touchdowns in 13 postseason games, earning him the nickname “Danny Playoff” in 2017.

During their AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that year, Amendola caught two touchdown passes in the second half to lead the Patriots to victory and a spot in Super Bowl LII. If he returns, it would be a welcome development for the Patriots, who struggled mightily with their receiving corps last season. The Patriots added talented wideout Antonio Brown before the start of the regular season via a one-year deal worth $15 million, but he was released 11 days later due to off-field troubles.

The Patriots traded a 2020 second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu, but he failed to live up to expectations. According to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, the Patriots should give Brady additional targets if he returns to the team next season.

Amendola should mend fences with Belichick

But before Amendola could return to the Patriots, he needs to mend fences with Belichick, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network.

Kyed reported that Amendola burned some bridges when he left the Patriots after the 2017 season, especially with Belichick. According to Giardi, Amendola should first fix his relationship with Belichick before he could return to the Patriots.

That would mean Belichick got over Amendola burning bridges on his way out. And trust me, Amendola was persona non grata last offseason and during those joint practices. https://t.co/z0zbWOeNts — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2020

Giardi said that Amendola was persona non grata last offseason and during the Patriots’ joint practices with the Lions.

When he left the Patriots following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Amendola declared that “it’s not easy playing for Belichick. “He’s an a—— sometimes.” But as they say, time heals all wounds so a Patriots reunion with Amendola is possible.