In the past, rapper Eminem mentioned New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in some of his hit songs. According to a report by CBS Boston, Eminem cited Brady in his song “Baby” from the album “The Marshall Mathers LP2” in 2013, with the line saying “I’m what Tom Brady is to the Patriots.” In 2017, Eminem mentioned Brady in his song “No Favors,” with Big Sean, where the famous rapper dropped lines “Brady’s returning, matter of fact I may be deserving. Of a pat on the back like a Patriots jersey.” In his surprise album “Music To Be Murdered By”, that was released on Friday, Eminem again mentioned the veteran quarterback in his opening track “Premonition” where he compared the criticism that he received to the ones being thrown at Brady on a regular basis.

In his opening track, Eminem mentioned the lines “If it happened to James, it can happen to Shady, they do the same s— to Brady.” In the next line, Eminem might still be thinking about Brady as he called himself the greatest of all time (GOAT) when it comes to rap. Brady, for his part, has been dubbed as GOAT for his achievements in his 20-year NFL career.

Stidham focused on getting better

Brady’s backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham could remain as the only signal-caller in the Patriots’ roster when the league’s new year begins on March 18.

For the first time in his career, the 42-year-old Brady will become an unrestricted free agent. Cody Kessler, the other quarterback on the Patriots’ roster, will also enter the free-agent market. If Brady signs with another team, there is a big chance that the Patriots might turn to the 23-year-old Stidham as their starter, a daunting task for a player who is set to enter his second year in the league.

As of now, Stidham said he’s not thinking about that as he is focused on improving his game, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. I have to worry about what I need to do to prepare to enhance my game, to learn as much as I possibly can,” Stidham told the media during the Panini Rookie Closeout in California. Stidham added that he is aiming to make a big stride from his rookie year to his second year in the league.

Stidham was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and beat Brian Hoyer for the backup job. Last season, Stidham played three games for the Patriots, mostly doing mop-up duties for the team. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 14 yards and an interception.

Stidham says backing up Brady is priceless

Stidham described his work as Brady’s backup as “priceless”, saying he has learned so much from his veteran teammate.

“He was obviously very open to me about stuff that he’s thought about the game of football and stuff like that,” said Stidham. The Auburn product said it's going to be cool to tell his children and grandchildren about his valuable experience of being in the same room with Brady. “He’s a phenomenal teammate, a phenomenal person, obviously a phenomenal player,” said Stidham, adding that he can’t speak highly enough of his teammate.

If Brady returns to the Patriots next season, Stidham has a lot of time in his hands to learn more before he fills the huge shoes that will be left by Brady.