Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson weighed in on the impending free agency of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Simpson, who is now putting his views about football on his Twitter account, tweeted that the thinks the 42-year-old Brady will remain with the Patriots. “I think he will come back, maybe for one more year for sure. If they could talk Gronk to come back, they would have a swan song season with him,” said Simpson. The legendary rusher said that if the Patriots wide receiver they drafted last year, obviously referring to N’Keal Harry, would come through next season, “they will be just good as they’ve ever been”.

Simpson added that Brady cannot throw the long ball like he used to so he won’t go to another team. “All the good teams that has the type of offensive line that could protect him, they all have top quarterbacks in place right now,” said Simpson.

Simpson says Bridgewater ideal replacement for Brady

While he sees Brady returning to the Patriots, Simpson said New England could move on from Brady if they sign a guy like Teddy Bridgewater.

“A guy who can throw from the pocket and has proven that he could win in the NFL,” said Simpson, referring to Bridgewater. The 27-year-old Bridgewater played nine games with the New Orleans Saints last season in place of injured Drew Brees. During that span, he threw for 1,384 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. Brady is set to become a free agent when the league’s new year begins in March but the Patriots can avoid that by signing the veteran quarterback between now and March. If not, teams interested in Brady’s services will have a chance to offer deals that could entice him to leave New England after a 20-year career. In a recent interview, Brady said that the future was unclear, but hinted that he wants to stay with the Patriots. Team owner Robert Kraft also expressed his intention to bring back Brady as their starting quarterback.

Edelman wins Ed Block Courage Award

Veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman’s toughness and sportsmanship were recognized on Friday as he was chosen to receive the Ed Block Courage Award. The award is given to a player whose courage and sportsmanship have served as source of inspiration to others. Last season, Edelman survived various injuries to play in all 16 games for the Patriots, recording 100 catches for a career-best 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. Teammates have repeatedly praised Edelman’s display of toughness throughout the season as he battled through several injuries including; a separated AC joint in his shoulder, a knee issue, and a rib injury, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Before Edelman, several Patriots also won the said award, including Nate Ebner in 2018, Matthew Slater in 2017, Nate Solder in 2016 and Jerod Mayo in 2015.