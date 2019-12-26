Recognition keeps pouring in for New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady, who was recently honored by Sporting News as the NFL Athlete of the Decade and was the second quarterback in the NFL 100 All-Time Team behind his childhood idol, Joe Montana. Now, Brady headlines the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, made up of players who made the biggest impact from 2010 to 2019. According to Chris Wesseling of NFL.com, Brady was the hands-down choice as the best quarterback this decade with eight consecutive conference-title game appearances.

To compare, Wesseling said no other organization has reached a conference title game for more than five straight seasons. This decade, the 42-year-old Brady made it to nine Pro Bowls on top of two regular-season MVPs, two Super Bowl MVPs and at least three Super Bowl rings for the Patriots.

Brady still playing at a high level

Wesseling said the first half of Brady’s 20-year career in the NFL already merits a spot in the Hall of Fame, but the veteran quarterback’s performance in the last 10 years proved that he’s still playing at a high level.

“Brady has been the master: fully in control as he slowed the sands of the hourglass in close games,” said Wesseling. Recently, Brady acknowledged Sporting News for choosing him as the NFL Athlete of the Decade, as he expressed gratitude to his family, friends, teammates, and coaches for making the award possible.

Brady also described his spot in the NFL 100 All-Time Team as “an incredible honor.” He also paid tribute to Montana, whom he idolized while growing up as a San Francisco 49ers fan. This season, Brady has led the Patriots to a 12-3 record despite his struggles. They will play the Miami Dolphins in their season finale on Sunday, with an eye no the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Four ex-Patriots make it to team

Wesseling said his choice for tight end was a no-brainer as he picked recently retired Rob Gronkowski as the best player from his position in the past 10 years.

“Gronkowski is the easiest choice on this list,” said Wesseling, emphasizing that Gronkowski led all tight ends in terms of receiving yards with 7,861 and touchdowns with 79 in this decade. Gronkowski also has five Pro Bowl appearances and four first-team All-Pro selections to his name before he called it a career in the offseason after a nine-year stint with the Patriots.

Wesseling said Gronkowski possessed the size, blocking ability, outstanding hand-and-eye coordination and his ability to inflict damage in the red-zone that were absent in other tight ends. Former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, whose stint in New England lasted just 11 days, also made it to the team after he tallied 14,319 all-purpose yards, the most for any wide receiver in the past decade. Defensive back Darrelle Revis and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, who played for the Patriots in 2014 and 2018, respectively, made it to the list as well.