The Washington Redskins have finally found their new head coach in former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera. He signed to a massive five-year deal. It was reported last night that Rivera was at a dinner with Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder and former U.S. President Barack Obama. NFL insider Michael Silver reported on Tuesday that a deal was finalized making Rivera the 30th head coach of the Redskins.

Ian Rapoport announced the deal on Twitter as well. A quick signing of Rivera makes sense as the front office canned head coach Jay Gruden and team president Bruce Allen.

The front office is now focused on righting the ship.

Ron Rivera has the opportunity to reshape the Redskins

Ron Rivera coached the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance at Super Bowl 50 but ended up losing the game. Rivera brings experience to a team that has only had four winning seasons over the last 100 years and hasn't won a playoff game since the 1991 season.

Coach Rivera is respected by many around the league and could be the key to rebuilding the Washington Redskins. Bruce Allen's exit may give Rivera the room to say how the team should be put together.

Washington is now Ron Rivera's second shot as a head coach after his nine years with the Carolina Panthers. Before his time with the Panthers organization, he was the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers, and from 2004-2006 was the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

Rivera has defense experience but has a lot of work to do in Washington

Rivera gained experience as a linebackers coach with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2003. His defense experience came from his time playing linebacker in the National Football League for the Chicago Bears from 1984 to 1992. While Rivera was known for his defense knowledge, his struggling defense in Carolina was a key factor in his firing. He now has a lot of work to do with the Washington defense, which gave up 385 yards per game this season.

Along with Rivera, CBS Sports reports that he will keep Kevin O'Connell on offense and Steve Wilks and Al Holcomb on the defensive side of the football. Snyder issued a statement on Monday acknowledging the team has let down their passionate fan base and not lived up to the expectations set by past Redskins teams, coaches and players. Snyder said he is excited to refocus on bringing championship football back to the nation's capital. The team is still working on restructuring the front office and has not said what their exact plans are. Former Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio has been tapped by Rivera to become the new defensive coordinator. Del Rio has long been considered one of the league's top defensive minds.